04/19 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Jack Perry vs. Sammy Guevara in a tournament match, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow for the TNT Title, Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho and Toni Storm, Adam Cole and Chris Jericho, Jay White vs. Komander, The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Jack Perry vs. Sammy Guevara in a tournament match, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow for the TNT Title, Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho and Toni Storm, Adam Cole and Chris Jericho, Jay White vs. Komander, The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager, and more (33:11)…

Click here for the April 19 AEW Dynamite audio review.

