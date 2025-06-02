Prestige Wrestling, Deadlock Pro, and West Coast Pro “Unit3d” results (6/1): Vetter’s review of Alan Angels vs. Jordan Oliver for the Prestige Title, Kevin Blackwood vs. Shane Haste for the West Coast Pro Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Prestige Wrestling “Unit3d”

Streamed on YouTube.com

June 1, 2025, in Los Angeles, California at The Vermont Hollywood

This show aired live and free on YouTube. Jordan Castle and Jack Farmer provided commentary. The ring was lit okay; it was dark over the crowd. and attendance was maybe 400.

1. Jason Xavier and JT Thorne vs. Andrew Cass and Jiah Jewell. This is a bonus, unadvertised match. I may have seen Xavier once; he has dark curly hair. I’m pretty sure I haven’t seen Cass before; he looks like he’s still a teen and has short, floppy hair. Cass and Thorne opened. Castle noted that Cass “isn’t old enough to legally drink.” Jiah and Xavier got in at 1:30. Cass hit a flipping senton on Xavier and got a nearfall. Thorne hit a senton on Cass, and the heels began working Cass over. Jiah finally got a hot tag and he hit a Tiger Driver (butterfly powerbomb) at 5:30. Jiah did a Gator Roll on Xavier, then a German Suplex for the pin. Basic but fine; the crowd was into it.

Jiah Jewell and Andrew Cass defeated Jason Xavier and JT Thorne at 6:36.

2. Jordan Cruz vs. Starboy Charlie. Cruz has a massive height and overall size advantage. They locked up, and Cruz easily shoved him to the mat. Charlie hit a running Shooting Star Press. Cruz hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Castle talked about how Cruz attacked Charlie on the show May 15 (which unfortunately was released just hours before this show took place.) Charlie hit his Cosmic Swirl (corkscrew splash). Jordan hit a Flatliner for a nearfall at 4:30.

Charlie missed a top-rope Shooting Starboy Press but he landed on his feet. Jordan hit some standing powerbombs, and those looked violent! Cruz nailed his No More Sorrow (shoulder breaker over his knee) and scored the pin! Shockingly short and a big win for Cruz. (Yes, Jordan is much bigger, but I assumed Charlie was winning this.) So, a statement win.

Jordan Cruz defeated Starboy Charlie at 6:27.

3. Kevin Blackwood vs. Shane Haste for the West Coast Pro Heavyweight Title. They immediately tied each other up on the mat. Kevin hit a doublestomp to the chest. Haste hit a high back suplex at 3:00, then a twisting back suplex. Kevin hit a second-rope missile dropkick, and they were both down at 5:30, then an Exploder Suplex. They fought on the ropes in the corner; Kevin dropped underneath and hit a knee strike to the head, then a top-rope back suplex for a nearfall at 8:00. Shane hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Kevin hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest, then a running knee. He hit a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall at 10:30. Shane hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Haste hit a pump kick and a reverse suplex, with Blackwood landing on his gut. Kevin hit an Exploder Suplex into the corner, a Helluva Kick, and his top-rope doublestomp to the collarbone of a standing Haste for the pin. A very good, hard-hitting match. That said, there was never a doubt that Blackwood was retaining here.

Kevin Blackwood defeated Shane Haste to retain the West Coast Pro Heavyweight Title at 12:37.

4. Dani Luna vs. Nicole Matthews for the Deadlock Pro Women’s Title. Nicole was in the first Mae Young Classic, and she has a height and overall size advantage. They shook hands at the bell and tied up on the mat. Dani picked her up, tossed her overhead, then hit a sliding clothesline at 3:00. Matthews hit some kicks and took charge. Luna hit a clothesline and a running Claymore Kick at 7:30, and they were both down. Luna hit a slingshot Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Nice!

Nicole tied her in a Dragon Sleeper. They fought in the corner, where Nicole hit a Spider German Suplex, then a spin kick to the head, then a brainbuster for a nearfall at 11:30. She tied Dani in a Crossface on the mat. Dani hit the Luna Landing (modified sit-out DVD) for the pin. Good action. But like the prior match, I never thought the title was in danger of changing hands.

Dani Luna defeated Nicole Matthews to retain the DPW Women’s Title at 13:04.

* Nicole got two glasses of champagne and offered one to Dani, but then she attacked Luna and was booed.

5. Matt Tremont and Jake Something vs. Mad Dog Connelly and Adam Priest. Tremont had a bandage over his forehead; my guess is he will quickly be bleeding. Jake just returned to action from an arm injury. Priest came out, holding his DPW World Title, and was loudly booed. Connelly attacked Tremont and Jake from behind as Priest walked to the ring, and we’re underway! Castle pointed out that Jake had relinquished the title due to his injury and he wants it back. All four fought in the crowd and whipped each other into chairs; Jordan pointed out we hadn’t had a bell yet.

Tremont and Connelly fought on the second level and teased tossing one another over the balcony at 4:30, but of course, they went back down the stairs to the main level. Connelly bit at the bandage on Tremont’s forehead. “That can’t be sanitary!” Farmer correctly said. Jake and Priest got in the ring at 7:30; I never did hear a bell, but it’s the first time guys from opposite teams have been in the ring. Jake hit his running shoulder blocks, then he dove over the ropes onto the heels. This has been an energetic brawl.

In the ring, Priest hit a dropkick in the corner on Jake at 9:30. He hit a huracanrana out of the corner, then a frogsplash for a nearfall. Farmer pointed out it was the first cover of the match. Tremont hit an STO uranage. Jake hit an Into The Void (Black Hole Slam) on Connelly, and they were all down. Connelly and Tremont got up and traded punches and a headbutt at 11:30. Tremont hit a Death Valley Driver and pinned Connelly. An inspired brawl. Again, I never heard a bell to officially begin.

Matt Tremont and Jake Something defeated Mad Dog Connelly and Adam Priest at 12:13.

* Intermission. I wasn’t watching live, so I zipped over the blank screen.

6. Alan Angels (w/Jordan Cruz) vs. Jordan Oliver for the Prestige Title. Jordan Oliver returned from his ACL injury over Mania weekend; he has the height and overall size advantage. The crowd chanted profanities at Angels before the bell. They traded chops early on, and Oliver hit a dropkick at 1:30 that sent Angels to the floor to regroup. Cruz tried to reach in and cheat, and the ref ejected him. Angels hit a dive through the ropes onto Oliver at 3:30. In the ring, Angels hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall, and he kept Oliver grounded.

Jordan hit a suplex at 7:00, and he fired up. He hit his twisting crossbody block, and he applied a Boston Crab, but Angels reached the ropes. He went for the Acid Bomb, but Angels rolled through it. Angels hit a modified Lungblower, using his feet. Oliver hit an Acid Bomb. Angels tied him in the Halo Stretch (Rings of Saturn) at 10:00. They traded some chops and forearm strikes, and Angels hit a German Suplex. Angels came off the ropes, but Oliver kicked him, then he hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, and they were both down at 11:30.

They fought on the ring apron, where Angels hit a half-nelson suplex. He rolled Oliver back into the ring and went for a frogsplash, but Oliver got his knees up to block it. Oliver applied a Boston Crab again. Angels nailed a spin kick to the head, then the Angels Wings for the clean pin. A really good match, but again, there was never a real sense the title was going to change hands.



Alan Angels defeated Jordan Oliver to retain the Prestige Title at 13:53.

7. Trevor Lee vs. Cedric Alexander. A lockup to open and a feeling-out process. Cedric hit a huracanrana, but Lee did a handstand to flip and land on his feet. They sped it up with quicker reversals on the mat, with neither man able to get an advantage. Cedric hit a hard knee lift to the jaw at 6:00, then a basement dropkick for a nearfall. The crowd started chanting, “We hurt people!” (Wishful thinking?) They went to the floor, and Lee slammed Cedric onto the ring apron; he got a nearfall in the ring at 8:00.

Lee hit a dropkick for a nearfall. He hit a clothesline and a diving forearm for a nearfall, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant at 11:00. Cedric hit several German Suplexes, then an STO uranage on the apron. In the ring, Cedric hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Lee hit a Shining Wizard for a nearfall at 14:00, and we got a “Fight forever!” chant. Lee hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly and they were both down and now we got a “both these guys!” chant.

Lee came off the ropes, but Cedric caught him with a superkick. They fought onto the ring apron, and Cedric flipped him. Back in the ring, Lee hit a superkick and a Poison Rana. However, Cedric nailed the Lumbar Check (double knees to the back) and scored the clean pin. That was every bit as good as expected. Castle noted that it had been over a decade since these two last fought in PWG.

Cedric Alexander defeated Trevor Lee at 17:21.

* The crowd chanted, “Please come back!” Cedric got on the mic and announced he’ll be back on July 26 at Prestige/West Coast Pro, as he will take on Kevin Blackwood for the WCPW Title! Blackwood came to the ring. These two have never fought before. Kevin wants to make it best of three falls! Alexander accepted.

8. “Cowboy Way” Thomas Shire and 1 Called Manders vs. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams for the West Coast Pro Tag Team Titles. Manders also had his wXw World Title from Germany. Shire and Williams opened and tied each other up on the mat. Manders and Icarus got in and traded LOUD overhand chops at 4:30. Manders bit a toe, as Judas wrestles barefoot. Williams got in and tied Manders in an Octopus Stretch, then got a rollup for a nearfall at 7:30.

Manders hit a stiff kick to Judas’ spine. Shire tagged in, and the champs began working over Icarus in their corner. Icarus hit a tornado DDT on Manders and they were both down at 12:00. Williams got the hot tag and he hit some gut-punches on Manders, then his handspring-back-clothesline on Shire. Judas tried a plancha, but Manders caught him, so Williams dove onto both of them at 14:00. Icarus hit a sunset flip powerbomb on Manders and they were both down. Manders fired up and hit chops on both opponents. Judas clotheslined him to the floor. Shire hit a top-rope shoulder tackle on both S&S, then he slammed Williams for a nearfall.

They all got in and took turns chopping the man to their right. They brawled to the floor, where Manders whipped Icarus into rows of chairs at 19:00. In the ring, the champs worked together to beat up Icarus. Williams grabbed Manders’ ankle to prevent him from hitting a decapitating lariat. Icarus hit a big clothesline on Shire, and they were both down at 21:30. Icarus hit a frogsplash on Manders; they both covered him, and they got a nearfall. Shire got both opponents on his shoulders and slammed them to the mat. Manders hit a decapitating clothesline and pinned Williams. A very good brawl.

1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire defeated “Sinner & Saint” Travis Williams and Judas Icarus to retain the West Coast Pro Tag Team Titles at 23:52.

* Cruz and Angels ran into the ring and attacked Williams and Icarus. Cowboy Way, who had already left the ring, returned to the ring. They faked that they were aligned with Cruz and Angels, but then they beat them up.

Final Thoughts: The collaboration between these three promotions has just been great. It really paid off in having one shared space for the WrestleMania-weekend shows in Las Vegas, and their joint venture shows have just been really good. However, because the champs in each promotion were taking on opponents from outside their promotion, it was just hard to buy into the idea that any titles were changing hands. And none did.

But of course, the action was top-notch. I really liked Cedric-Lee. Sure, they weren’t 100 percent completely on the same page at all times, but it was a highly entertaining match. The main event takes second, ahead of Blackwood-Haste. A lot to like here, as Oliver-Priest also was quite good. Again, this show is available for free on YouTube and I give it a recommendation to watch.