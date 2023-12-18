Deadlock Pro Wrestling “2nd Anniversary” results: Vetter’s review of surprise appearances by recently released former WWE wrestlers, The WorkHorsemen vs. Motor City Machine Guns for the DPW Tag Team Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Deadlock Pro Wrestling “2nd Anniversary”

Available via DPWondemand.com

December 10, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina at Durham Convention Center

This show premiered on the DPW website on Saturday. The venue is a large convention center room; I prefer when they use the brick armory. Rich Bocchini, Caprice Coleman, and Veda Scott provided commentary.

1. LaBron Kozone and “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini defeated Tom Lawlor and “West Coast Wrecking Crew” Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson at 10:15. Lawlor and Garrini opened. Jorel held Ku upside down and walked him from the floor up the ring stairs and into the ring. Impressive strength. Ku and Lawlor traded chops at 3:30. Lawlor’s team worked Ku over in their corner. Kozone entered for the first time and hit a diving forearm on Isaacs, then a Brainbuster on Lawlor for a nearfall at 6:30.

Everyone fought in the ring. Isaacs and Ku traded forearm strikes. Isaacs hit a Jackhammer. Garrini hit a fisherman’s suplex. Lawlor hit a spear on Kozone at 9:00. Jorel hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. Kozone hit an enzuigiri on Lawlor. Lawlor applied a rear-naked choke, but Kozone used his legs to push off the corner, flip over and pin Lawlor. (For those old enough, this is the Bret-Piper spot.) Really good match with non-stop action.

* Lawlor’s team kept beating them down after the match until unfamiliar music played. Out came Mace and Mansoor! They chased the heels out of the ring, and the crowd loudly chanted, “holy shit!” at seeing the former WWE stars. Mansoor got on the mic and said, “Did anyone really think we were going to wait 90 days to show up in the hottest indy promotion?” The crowd responded with a “DPW!” chant. Mansoor said they will come to the next show, “and we are going to f— you up!” Mace got on the mic and said it’s great to be back in North Carolina, earning a cheap Foley pop. Mace said he has changed his name to Mason Madden, and they are collectively known as “MXM.” Quite a surprise!

2. Nicole Matthews defeated Yuu at 10:52. Matthews is the indy vet who was in the first Mae Young Classic but was banned from the U.S. for five years and is now back. I admittedly don’t know Yuu; she is short and thick and similar to Emi Sakura; Wikipedia says she’s 32. They traded mat holds to open. Nicole twisted the left ankle. She snapped the left arm backward at 5:00. Yuu hit a swinging sideslam and a big senton, but Matthews rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned, so Yuu rolled onto her. In the ring, they traded forearm strikes, and Matthews applied a Fujiwara Armbar. Yuu reached the ropes at 8:30. Yuu hit a rolling cannonball in the corner, then a second-rope frogsplash for a nearfall at 10:30. Nicole got an inside crade for the pin out of nowhere.

* Backstage, Mason Madden and Monsoor said they don’t follow rules. We flipped to Lawlor, Nelson and Isaacs. Lawlor apologized to them for losing, and he told them to go get Madden and Monsoor.

3. Mike Bailey and Jake Something defeated Titus Alexander and Bryan Keith at 15:36. Titus just returned from a Japanese tour. Keith and Bailey have brawled in multiple matches this year. Jake towers over everyone in this match. Veda noted that Bailey and Jake flew in from Toronto a day ago (they were on the Impact PPV.) Bailey and Titus opened. Keith hit a Mafia Kick on Bailey. Jake hit a running splash on Keith at 1:30. Titus hit a top-rope missile dropkick. Bailey hit his Speedball kicks on Titus. Titus hit a brainbuster on Bailey for a nearfall, then some stiff kicks to the spine, and they kept Mike in their corner.

Bailey hit a second-rope missile dropkick on Titus. Jake got the hot tag at 5:00 and he hit a double clothesline. Titus nailed a Lethal Injection on Jake. Jake hit a Buckle Bomb on Titus at 7:00. Bailey and Keith entered and traded stiff forearm strikes. They traded chops and took turns hitting back chops. Keith hit an Exploder Suplex into the corner at 10:00. Jake tossed Bailey onto Keith for a nearfall. Bailey hit the Triangle Moonsault to the floor. Jake hit a dive over the top rope onto everyone! Keith hit a leaping headbutt in the corner on Bailey, then a top-rope Exploder Suplex on Bailey! He hit a running knee but Bailey kicked out at one! Keith hit a standing powerbomb, then another kneestrike, but Jake made the save.

Bailey hit his moonsault kneedrop on Keith’s chest at 13:30, then the Tornado Kick. Titus hit a dropkick on Bailey, then an impressive flip dive to the floor on both opponents. In the ring, Keith hit the Emerald Tiger Driver. Titus hit a Chaos Theory rolling German Suplex for a nearfall on Bailey, and the crowd chanted, “Fight forever!” Bailey hit a Poison Rana on Titus, then the Ultima Weapon summersault kneedrop on Titus for the pin. That was fantastic stuff. They all shook hands, except Titus, who gave his opponents the middle finger and left.

* A video package aired of BK Westbrook’s tenure in DPW, and the simmering feud with Andrew Everett.

4. Andrew Everett defeated BK Westbrook in a street fight at 25:32. BK came out first; Andrew charged into the ring and they brawled immediately. Everett hit a Lionsault, a missile dropkick, then a dive through the ropes to the floor. Everett hit an impressive moonsault to the floor, going over the guardrail, and they landed on the chairs in the crowd at 2:00. In the ring, BK essentially hit a Death Valley Driver over the top rope, sending Everett to the floor. BK slammed Everett back-first against the ring apron at 4:30. He slammed a chair across Everett’s back, and he jawed at Adam’s dad, in the crowd! Andrew hit BK with a garbage can as they continued to brawl at ringside.

Everett hit a top-rope leg lariat at 7:00. BK repeatedly rammed Everett’s head into a chair that was wedged in the corner, and Andrew was bleeding from the forehead. BK got a cane and he hit Everett across the back with it at 10:30. Westbrook then removed his leather belt and he whipped Andrew with that, too. In a nice spot, BK held a chair and hit a springboard moonsault onto Everett for a nearfall at 13:30. Everett hit a top-rope Frankensteiner, and that popped the crowd, for a nearfall. Andrew went under the ring and got a ladder, which he set up in the corner. Andrew now hit BK across the back several times with the kendo stick at 16:00.

BK hit a low blow and was loudly booed. Everett hit a back body drop, tossing BK onto the ladder in the corner. Andrew hit a chokeslam for a nearfall; Caprice said he believes that was the first pin attempt of the whole match and I think he’s right. Andrew hit a series of headbutts; both men have visible welts from those kendo stick blows. Everett hit a Poison Rana at 18:30. BK fired back with a Sliced Bread for a nearfall, then a running powerbomb onto the ladder! He threw a chair at Andrew’s head and got a nearfall. BK went under the ring and got another ladder. This is a really tall ladder and BK opened it up in the ring.

They kept brawling, and BK pushed Everett off the top rope and threw a table set up on the floor at 21:30, earning a “holy shit!” chant. BK pulled him into the ring and got a nearfall. Everett hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press, and he put BK on a table in the ring. They both climbed up the ladder. Everett chokeslammed him off the ladder, with them both crashing through the table, and Everett made the cover for the pin. A very good brawl, and I don’t mind this level of violence, because this feud built up to it.

* Everett got on the mic and said it was his word that got BK into DPW. He asked BK where all his friends are. “Lucky Ali, he’s in Orlando. Adam Brooks, he went back to Australia.” He said there is only one Andrew Everett. But he said BK Westbrook will be better than Andrew Everett, and he offered his fist, and BK pounded it and walked away. Intriguing.

* Backstage, Mike Bailey and Jake Something celebrated their victory. Bailey was upset at Titus for not shaking his hand after the match. Bailey said he will have to “educate” Titus. Jake said he’s going to go after Bryan Keith’s DPW National Title.

* Back to the arena, Oliver Sawyer walked to ringside and he was livid, and the crowd booed him. He’s upset he isn’t on the show, so he made an open challenge to anyone in the back. The lights went out, and out came Bojack to accept the challenge! Bojack is probably twice Sawyer’s weight.

5. Bojack defeated Oliver Sawyer at 00:43. Oliver attacked from behind but couldn’t knock Bojack down. The crowd chanted “You f–ed up!”, then “Bojack’s gonna kill you!” Bojack caught Sawyer, hit the Bojack Bomb/sit-out powerbomb, and scored the pin. Exactly what it should have been.

* Some nice video packages promoting the next match.

6. “Motor City Machine Guns” Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley defeated “The WorkHorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry to win the DPW Tag Team Titles at 15:53. The Guns carried their respective Impact belts, and the crowd chanted “New champs!” Caprice noted there is nearly 80 years of in-ring experience in this match. Shelley and Henry opened with intense mat reversals; they had a standoff and Alex playfully slapped Anthony’s butt, which angered him. Sabin tagged in at 2:00, so JD also got in. Sabin tried some shoulder tackles that didn’t budge JD. A third one finally knocked Drake down. JD popped up and hit a hard chop that leveled Sabin. The Guns hit front-and-back kicks on JD at 5:00.

The WHM began working over Alex in their corner, with Henry focusing on the neck. Sabin made the hot tag at 7:00 and they hit their quick team offense on Henry. Sabin and Henry traded some intense mat reversals; this isn’t very descriptive but it’s really good. Henry hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip on Shelley at 10:30. JD got in and hit a senton on Shelley for a nearfall. Sabin hit a missile dropkick on JD. Henry hit a head-capture suplex on Sabin. Drake hit a rolling cannonball on Sabin in the corner, but he missed a moonsault at 12:30.

Sabin dove through the ropes onto both WHM. In the ring, JD hit a team Flatliner move for a nearfall on Sabin. JD chopped both Guns; the Guns responded with stereo superkicks. Sabin hit his stalling dropkick in the corner as Henry was tied in the Tree of Woe at 15:00. Henry hit Sabin in the head with the title belt for a believable nearfall, and the crowd chanted “Motor City!” Sabin hit a Tornado DDT, pushing off of JD, and he rolled up Henry for the pin! The crowd went NUTS for the title change!

* Backstage, we have a close-up of Andrew Everett’s body, the bruises and the blood on his forehead. We then went to Bojack walking backstage. He said he needed to take some time away to remember who he is. “I’m back,” he said. We then went to BK Westbrook, who said he agreed with what Everett said after the match. “I’m tired of being up next; I want to be up now.”

* A reminder that Jay Malachi vacated the DPW Title last month, as he is headed to NXT. Likewise, Lucky Ali also is reportedly headed to NXT and is notably also not on this show. We had a video package of Jay talking to the fans as he vacated the belt.

7. Calvin Tankman defeated Colby Corino to win the vacant DPW Heavyweight Title at 14:57. They shook hands. Colby tried a shoulder tackle but ricocheted off the big man. He hit a jumping knee to the chin. They brawled to the floor, and Colby pushed Tankman head-first into the ring post at 1:30. In the ring, Calvin hit a series of punches to the gut in the corner, some deafening chops, and he was in charge. He hit a big splash for a nearfall at 5:00. They traded loud chops, and Tankman hit a decapitating clothesline at 7:00. Veda stressed that Colby’s ribs are not in good shape. Calvin rammed shoulder-first into the corner.

Colby hit a doublestomp to the back for a nearfall at 9:00. Calvin hit an F5 off the ropes, then a Hidden Blade forearm strike to the back of the head for a believable nearfall at 11:00. Tankman peppered him with more forearm strikes and Colby was out on his feet. Calvin set up for a pop-up spinning back fist, but Colby jumped on his back and applied a sleeper. Corino hit a top-rope fadeaway stunner. Colby hit a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall at 13:30. Corino hit some clotheslines but Calvin stayed on his feet. Finally a running clothesline knocked Tankman down. Calvin fired back with a Rikishi Driver piledriver, then a second one, for the clean pin! That was really good and I wouldn’t have been surprised if either man had won.

* Anthony Henry and JD Drake were livid backstage. They acknowledged they lost clean, but wondered if maybe they got a bit soft. JD said they have wakened a beast they don’t want any part of. We then went to Nicole Matthews, who said she has aged like fine wine, because she’s been in wrestling 18 years and “is still so fresh and young looking.” She made an open challenge to the winner of the main event for the next DPW show in January.

8. Miyuke Takase defeated Emi Sakura to win the DPW Women’s Title at 16:38. Bocchini pointed out that Takase wrestled here in June 2022; she has a long flowing red robe and a red outfit similar to Hikaru Shida; Emi has a size advantage. They charged at each other at the bell and hit shoulder tackles. Emi hit a crossbody block in the ropes and they fought to the entrance area, where they traded loud chops. Takase ran around the building before striking Emi. In the ring, Takase got a series of rollups before making a cover for a nearfall at 4:00. Emi fired up and hit a series of chops, and she choked Takase in the ropes while ‘sipping her tea.’

They traded more chops. Takase hit a missile dropkick at 6:30 and she hit a DDT for a nearfall. Emi missed a moonsault, and Takase immediately tied Emi up on the mat. Takase hit a hard clothesline at 10:00. Emi applied a Dragon Sleeper. Takase hit a forward Finlay Roll, then a second-rope superplex, and they were both down at 12:00. They got up and traded more chops. Emi hit a running dropkick. Takase hit a stunner and a spear for a nearfall at 14:30. Emi held Takase upside down for several seconds before hitting a backbreaker over her knee for a believable nearfall. Takase hit a sit-out Death Valley Driver, and she went to the top rope and hit a legdrop across the throat for the pin! New champion!!

* Backstage, Calvin Tankman talked about being invited to the first Deadlock Pro Wrestling show two years ago. He said winning this title belt made it worth all the time away from his family. He said it’s his plan to bring the DPW title belt wherever he goes and putting it on the title all across the world.

Final Thoughts: First show without NXT-bound Lucky Ali and Jay Malachi, but it showed how deep this roster is. DPW uses the very best of the Carolina locals and brings in some of the best indy talent from around the world. Sure, Game Changer Wrestling ran more shows in 2023, in more cities and more countries, but I’ll put DPW’s dozen PPVs up against any indy in the world this year for quality of shows. I have often compared them to watching ROH 2002-06.

Four really strong matches here, but I’ll go with Guns-WorkHorsemen for best, Bailey’s tag for second and Colby-Tankman for third. That was a really good women’s match to main event the show, and gets honorable mention. I wouldn’t argue with anyone who has those four matches in any order. I have zero complaints here. The hardcore stuff was solid but didn’t cross over into being gross — no light tubes, glass panes, pizza cutters, cooking skewers or gusset plates. There was bleeding but it wasn’t gross either. I like a nice short Bojack squash mixed in with the long matches; it didn’t need to be longer than that.