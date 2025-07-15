Prestige Wrestling “Combat Clash” results: Vetter’s review of Alan Angels vs. Judas Icarus in a steel cage for the Prestige Title, AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm appears

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Prestige Wrestling “Combat Clash”

Streamed on YouTube.com

July 13, 2025, in Portland, Oregon, at Viking Pavilion

Jordan Castle and Brian Zane provided commentary. This is a small arena on the Portland State University campus, with riser seating, and Castle said there are 1,400 spectators present here, and I can’t dispute that number. Zane said it’s the largest crowd to ever attend a Prestige show live. (As I started watching this Monday afternoon, there have also been about 17,000 views of the livestream.) The lights are on, and this looks great.

1. A Battle Royal. There were already 20 or so people in the ring as the show began. Jaiden, the superhero, got his own entrance. I see at least one woman in there. Sledge Hammer and Jack Hammer, the construction workers, are quite visible in their orange vests. Hardcore veteran Drexl got his own entrance. I’m assuming a lot of new wrestlers are in this one. Names I recognized included Zaye Perez, Sid Sylum, and Marz the Specialist. Elliott Tyler rolled to the floor but wasn’t eliminated. Jiah Jewell and JT Thorne, two guys from West Coast Pro, are also in there.

Sledge is 450 or so pounds, and the commentators wondered how he would be eliminated. I suddenly only see about seven guys left, and they all tried shoulder blocks on Sledge. Sledge backed up and did a Stinkface on a guy in the corner. Everyone worked together to toss Sledge out at 7:00. Casey Feirera, who has been competing in the New Japan dojo, was among those still in, along with Spencer Scott. (They used a hard cam that was quite away from the ring; I truly didn’t feel like I was seeing the action at all; I can’t really make out faces from this view.)

Spencer was tossed. Sid Sylum picked up someone in a Gorilla Press and tossed him onto several guys on the floor. The commentators noted they were having problems with the “roaming cameras,” which is apparently why they were using the camera that was so far from the ring. Jiah Jewell, Elliott Tyler, Sid Sylum, and Jaiden were our final four. Jiah was tossed, so Jaiden was our last babyface. Jaiden got Sylum over the top rope; Jiah Jewell (a babyface!) helped eliminate Sylum! Jiah and Sylum brawled at ringside and all the refs tried to break it up. The refs missed Jaiden eliminating Tyler; Tyler rolled right back in and tossed Jaiden — and the refs saw that elimination – to end the match.

Elliott Tyler won a Battle Royal at 14:50.

* The video problems have been cleared up, so we have a better view from the hard cam and ringside cameras.

2. Travis Williams vs. Jordan Cruz. The winner will be the referee for the main event! Cruz has a massive frame and a clear muscular advantage. Travis immediately tied up Jordan’s legs on the mat. Williams hit some Dragonscrew Legwhips at 2:00. Cruz applied a cravat around the neck and focused on cranking on Travis’ head. Travis hit two handspring-back-clotheslines, then a brainbuster for a nearfall at 6:00. Williams tied him in the Tree of Woe and hit a dropkick at 8:00, then he hit a top-rope back suplex for a nearfall.

Cruz hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Williams tied up the head and neck in a submission hold, but Cruz reached the ropes at 10:00. Cruz hit a Death Valley Driver into the corner and got a nearfall. Cruz hit a German Suplex. Williams hit a basement dropkick on the knee, got a rollup, and a nearfall. Cruz hit his No More Sorrow shoulder-breaker over his knee for a nearfall at 12:30. Williams switched to a half-crab, leaned back for added pressure, and Cruz tapped out! A good match in a clash of styles.

Travis Williams defeated Jordan Cruz at 13:04.

* Cruz attacked Williams after the bell and was booed. He got a chair, threw it into the ring, and hit a piledriver onto the folded chair! Judas Icarus ran out to make the save.

3. Matt Cardona vs. Matt Brannigan. Cardona wrestled in Dallas two days earlier for GCW, and the commentators talked about his feud with Shotzi Blackheart. Cardona came out first, got on the mic, and ripped into the crowd and the city. Brannigan — the Lenny Lane lookalike — came out with a mixed drink in his hand, as per usual, and he hugged fans in the stands. Some shenanigans early on and Cardona rolled to the floor and stalled, clearly irritated by Brannigan’s antics. Brannigan struggled to kip up and he got the crowd to play along as he finally got one.

On the floor, Brannigan did an Atomic Drop that was more cartoonish that anything, and he hit some chops as Cardona sat on the laps of fans. As they got back into the ring, Cardona kicked the ropes at 6:30 to crotch Brannigan in the ropes. Cardona kept him grounded. Brannigan hit a back suplex and they were both down at 11:00. Brannigan hit an Iconoclasm slam for a nearfall at 12:30. Brannigan tied Cardona upside down in the corner and hit some punches to the rear, then a chokeslam for a nearfall at 14:00.

Cardona nailed the Chelsea-style Unprettier for a nearfall. Brannigan twisted Cardona’s nipples and hit a Bubba Bomb, dropping Cardona butt-first onto his phony title for a nearfall at 16:00. Cardona hit a low-blow uppercut and the Radio Silence leg drop for a believable nearfall. Cardona missed a second-rope Radio Silence. Brannigan trapped Cardona’s head in the corner and again swatted his butt. Brannigan got a rollup for the clean pin. Silliness, but they held the crowd throughout.

Matt Brannigan defeated Matt Cardona at 17:25.

4. “The Iinspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay vs. Brooke Havok and Elayna Black. Elayna and McKay opened. Cassie then battled Brooke. The Iinspiration began working over Brooke. They almost kicked the ref, then they knocked down their opponents and did their ‘iconic pose’ at 3:30. Black got back in and fought McKay, hitting a spin kick to the spine for a nearfall. Brooke tied up McKay on the mat.

Cassie got a hot tag at 5:30 and hit some running back elbows and clotheslines, then a fisherman;s suplex for a nearfall. Black hit a superkick on one opponent, but another was blocked, and suddenly everyone was down. All four got in, and all traded forearm strikes at 7:30, and the ref had lost control. The Iinspiration hit “The Idolizer” (a version of a Magic Killer team slam) to pin Havok. Decent action.

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay vs. Brooke Havok and Elayna Black at 8:12.

* The ring announcer has unfortunate news! Because of the attack earlier, Travis Williams has been sent to a local medical facility and will not be able to referee in the main event.

5. Man Like DeReiss vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Cody Chhun vs. Mustafa Ali in a four-way. I wrote their names in order of appearance. Brit star DeReiss and Oliver wrestled in Dallas for GCW on Friday (just like Cardona). Cody and Jordan are closer to 6’1″, so DeReiss and Ali are the shorter men in this one. Quick reversals from all four at the bell. Ali got a backslide on DeReiss for a nearfall. Cody got a jackknife cover for a nearfall; all four got up, and we had a standoff at 2:00. Ali hit a flying huracanrana on Oliver. He hit a flying DDT on DeReiss. Cody hit a dropkick on Ali, then a scoop bodyslam on DeReiss for a nearfall.

Castle just pointed out, as I did, the height advantage that Oliver and Chhun have. DeReiss hit a superkick on Oliver at 5:00. Ali missed a move in the corner and fell through the ropes to the floor. DeReiss hit a 619 on Oliver; DeReiss hit a 619 on Cody. DeReiss hit a double missile dropkick. Ali got in and hit a rolling neckbreaker for a nearfall at 7:00. He tried covering each man, getting two-counts. Oliver hit a hard clothesline on Chhun. DeReiss hit a top-rope superplex on Oliver out of the corner, as those two were standing on their opponents! Suddenly, all four were down at 9:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Oliver and Chhun traded chops on the ring apron, and Oliver hit his twisting body block. Ali hit a DDT onto the floor on Jordan. DeReiss hit a uranage on Ali onto the ring apron. Cody nailed a flip dive to the floor on DeReiss. This has been non-stop action! Oliver hit some superkicks. Ali dove through the ropes onto all three at 11:30; he nearly overshot them all, but he popped up and was okay. In the ring, Oliver hit his Cleopatra stunner. DeReiss hit a Canadian Destroyer on Oliver, but he missed a top-rope 450 Splash. Oliver hit a Frankensteiner, but Cody hit a stunner on each opponent, with the last one on Jordan for the pin. Fast-paced and really fun.

Cody Chhun defeated Mustafa Ali, Jordan Oliver, and Man Like DeReiss in a four-way at 12:49.

* The ring announcer introduced “Timeless” Toni Storm, who got an understandably massive ovation. She held her AEW Women’s World Title in her hand and wore a flowery dress right out of 1954. She said last night was so wild that her butler, Luther, couldn’t make it tonight. She said it was Luther who insisted she come. “He said this is where the real magic happens. And frankly, I assumed he was talking about a weed dispensary, but this is close enough.” (Huge pop for the weed dispensary line.) She said Luther “snapped his penis off.” Before she could explain, some music hit!

Out of the back came Drexl, who was in that battle royal to open the show. He asked Toni if Luther would be here; she replied that “his genitals fell off.” Apparently, Luther was supposed to fight Drexl? She said she has a suitable replacement for Luther. She introduced Joshua, a guy in regular clothes. Drexl grabbed him, hit a piledriver, and shouted at Joshua, “I never liked you.” Toni said she had another idea, and she introduced Su Yung! Castle said it’s been more than five years since Su Yung has been in Prestige. Su Yung rolled into the ring and sprayed mist in his eyes, and we’re underway!

6. Su Yung vs. Drexl. They immediately brawled to the floor; we got a bell to officially begin at 0:20. They got back into the ring, and he hit a standing neckbreaker. They went back to the floor and brawled. He whipped her into rows of chairs at 1:30. He threw a chair at her face. (She busted her skull with an errant chair that was thrown last year. Haven’t we learned anything????) They brawled up the stairs of the risers. They brawled into the upper tier of the seating area, and he teased tossing her off. They eventually came back down the stairs and back to ringside, and he whipped her into chairs again at 6:00.

They got back into the ring, and multiple chairs were slid in, too. She hit a back-body drop onto the pile of folded chairs, then a Blue Thunder Bomb onto them for a nearfall at 8:30. She put a glove on for her version of a Mandible Claw, but he blocked her using it. She hit a standing powerbomb across two open chairs for a nearfall. Drexl hit a snap suplex onto the chairs, then a second and third. He applied a submission hold on her neck. He hit a piledriver onto a folded chair for the pin. Okay match; the crowd liked it.

Drexl defeated Su Young at 11:11/official time of about 10:51.

7. “Midnight Heat” Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson vs. “Dark Order” Evil Uno and John Silver for the Prestige Tag Team Titles. Pearl has shaved his thick black hair off; he has maybe a week’s worth of hair on his head. (Gibson, as always, is completely bald.) Uno and Pearl opened. The ref confiscated a weapon in Pearl’s boot after the bell. (Shouldn’t he have checked before then?) They traded shoulder blocks until Pearl finally got knocked down at 2:30. Silver tagged in and hit a double clothesline, then a standing powerbomb on Gibson. Dark Order hit stereo splashes in corners, then a double-noggin-knocker at 4:30. They all brawled to the floor.

Back in the ring, MH began working over Silver. Gibson kicked the ropes to crotch Uno. Pearl choked Silver in the ropes, and they kept Silver grounded. Silver finally hit a German Suplex on Pearl, and they were both down at 10:30. Evil Uno finally got a hot tag at 12:30, and he hit clotheslines in opposite corners, and he was fired up. Pearl hit Silver in the head with a title belt and got a cover for a believable nearfall at 15:00. Silver slammed Pearl’s head into Gibson’s groin. Silver hit a German Suplex, and Uno got a cover for a nearfall. Gibson hit a stunner on Uno. Pearl leaned into the ring and struck Uno with a weapon; it allowed Gibson to get a rollup on Uno for the cheap pin. Standard tag match.

“Midnight Heat” Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson defeated Evil Uno and John Silver to retain the Prestige Tag Team Titles at 16:56.

* A short intermission to erect the steel cage. It is black metal, but it’s more like an old-school WWF cage with big squares, large enough holes you could fit an infant or small dog between the spaces.

8. Alan Angels vs. Judas Icarus in a steel cage for the Prestige World Title. They brawled at the bell. There are already two chairs in the corner. Angels threw Icarus into the cage wall. He pushed Judas’ head through the cage (again, these are big holes), then he hit a suplex for a one-count at 2:30. The crowd taunted Angels with a “new champ!” chant. Judas whipped Alan into a chair wedged in the corner, and that got a pop. Angels did a slingshot to flip Judas into the cage at 5:00; he celebrated and got massive boos. He again whipped Judas into the cage; he bounced on the top rope and smiled, and he just knows how to draw a great heel reaction from this crowd.

They fought on the top rope. Angels trapped Judas’ arms in the cage, and he hit some roundhouse kicks to Icarus’ chest. After they climbed back down, Angels hit a Death Valley Driver onto a chair lying on its side for a nearfall at 9:30. Judas hit the top rope, causing Angels to fall and be crotched. They fought on the top rope, and Angels hit a stunner to the mat for a nearfall. We got an “Alan Asshole!” chant. Alan picked up a chair and cracked it across the back at 12:30, then another. Angels got struck; when he stood up, he had a bloody forehead. Judas repeatedly whipped Angels into the cage, then he got a nearfall at 14:30.

They again fought on the top rope, and Icarus hit a twisting suplex to the mat for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes and chops. They fought up to the top of the cage; Jordan Castle stressed you don’t win by escaping the cage. Judas hit a superplex; I think he was standing on a rung slightly above the top rope; Angels was on the top of the cage. Jordan Cruz came to ringside at 20:30 and he attacked any official in his way. He tried to get into the cage, but Judas kicked the cage door into Cruz’ face. Judas applied a hook on Angels’ head and cranked back. However, Cruz got in the ring, hit the ref, and hit the No More Sorrow shoulder-breaker over his knee on Icarus.

Cruz peeled off his button-down shirt to reveal he was wearing a referee shirt! Alan hit the Angel’s Wings for a nearfall, as Icarus still kicked out before Cruz’ quick count. Cruz set up a double-decker table on the floor!! Angels and Icarus fought to the top of the cage! Angels went down to the floor. Icarus jumped off near the top of the cage and hit a crossbody block below on Angels and Cruz at 25:00, and we got a loud “this is awesome!” chant. Icarus and Angels brawled into the chairs and fans and up onto the entrance stage, next to the commentators.

Angels pulled Castle out of his chair and slapped him, so Castle hit a low blow uppercut, and that got a pop! The crowd chanted, “You deserve it!” Angels and Icarus brawled back to ringside as Castle returned to commentary. Icarus got a crutch, and he repeatedly struck Angels with it. Icarus placed another double-decker table next to the one already set up. They climbed the cage and did a Russian Leg Sweep at 30:30, so they both fell off near the top of the cage and through the double-decker tables. “It’s the damnedest thing I’ve seen in my life!” Castle said. Jordan Cruz, whom we hadn’t seen in five-ish minutes, threw both guys back into the cage.

Cruz slid a barbed-wire board into the ring as well. Cruz punched Icarus, and he helped Angels to set up a board bridge with the barbed-wire board. Travis Williams came out of the back to a massive pop! He speared Cruz, sending him through a board in the corner! Travis put the ref shirt on! Meanwhile, Icarus applied a Sharpshooter on Angels, and this crowd was LOUD! Angels used the cage wall to climb to his feet and escape. Alan hit the Angel’s Wings for a nearfall (with Travis making an honest, fair-speed count.)

Angels got up and shoved Travis anyway, so Travis pushed him back. Icarus and Williams hit some quick team moves on Cruz to knock him back down. Angels applied the Halo Stretch (Rings of Saturn double armbar). Icarus bit Angels’ ear to escape! Icarus hit an Angel’s Wings, dropping Alan stomach-first on the barbed wire board! Icarus wrapped barbed wire around his arm and punched Angels with it! Icarus then hit a release suplex for the pin! This building went NUTS for the title change. Yes, that match was long, but I don’t think the crowd minded.

Judas Icarus defeated Alan Angels to win the Prestige World Title at 38:09.

Final Thoughts: A very good main event that culminated months and months of storytelling, as Icarus and Williams finally got the best of their former teacher and mentor. I really enjoyed the Jordan Oliver four-way, and that takes second. Travis Williams-Jordan Cruz took third. I’m sure glad they ironed out those production issues between the Battle Royal and the next match, as this was a good show with a BIG and hot crowd. A reminder, this show is free on YouTube and well worth checking out.