AEW Forbidden Door lineup: The latest card for Sunday’s pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday in London, England, at O2 Arena.

-Hangman Page vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship (the title can change hands on a count-out or disqualification)

-Toni Storm vs. ROH Women’s Champion Athena for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Nigel McGuinness for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW Unified Championship

-“The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Brodido” Bandido and Brody King in in a three-way for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor vs. Persephone vs. Bozilla in a four-way for the TBS Championship

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the TNT Championship

-Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kota Ibushi vs. Jon Moxley, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Gabe Kidd, and Claudio Castagnoli in a Lights Out Steel Cage match

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Killswitch and Kip Sabian

Powell’s POV: MJF threatened to burn Mark Briscoe alive until Page agreed to the match stipulations, and MJF will keep the Casino Gauntlet contract for a shot at the AEW World Championship (Money in the Bank style). FTR fought Bandido and Brody King to a draw on Dynamite in the finals of the tournament, so both teams were awarded spots in the tag team title match. Killswitch was named the replacement for the injured Nick Wayne.

AEW pay-per-views cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television and streaming platforms.