WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for the brand’s Survivor Series go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-The men’s WarGames advantage match

-Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez

-Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li

-Drew McIntyre speaks

Powell’s POV: The ad for the advantage match lists that one member from each team will compete in a singles match. The McIntyre segment was added since our last update. Raw will be live on Monday from Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.