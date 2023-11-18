AEW Full Gear lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum.

-MJF vs. Jay White for the AEW World Championship

-Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW International Championship

-Ricky Starks and Big Bill vs. Rush and Dralistico vs. Malakai Black and Brody King vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a four-way ladder match for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue in a three-way for the TBS Championship

-Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland in a Texas Death Match

-Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson

-Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne

-(Pre-Show) MJF and Samoa Joe vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn for the ROH Tag Team Titles

-(Pre-Show) Eddie Kingston vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH Championship

-(Pre-Show) Claudio Castagnoli vs. Buddy Matthews

Powell’s POV: Tony Khan announced that a free agent will appear to sign with AEW. Ric Flair will be in the corner of Sting’s team. If Omega and Jericho win, they will take the AEW Tag Team Title shot that the Bucks previously earned. If the Bucks win, then Omega and Jericho will no longer be able to team together. This looks like a very good show on paper and it was encouraging that most of the matches were established and announced further out than usual.

Full Gear will be available via pay-per-view television, BR/Live pay-per-view in the United States, and via FITE.TV for international viewers. Join me for my live review starting with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up afterward for a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).