AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s show

August 1, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are were taped for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-“Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen vs. “MxM” Mansoor and Mason Madden

-Bryan Keith vs. Jackson Drake

-Harley Cameron vs. Nyla Rose

-Brian Cage vs. Manny Lo

-Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.

