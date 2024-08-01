AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are were taped for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.
-“Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen vs. “MxM” Mansoor and Mason Madden
-Bryan Keith vs. Jackson Drake
-Harley Cameron vs. Nyla Rose
-Brian Cage vs. Manny Lo
-Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.
