TNA Impact preview: TNA World Championship match and a wedding set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Nic Nemeth vs. Mustafa Ali for the TNA World Championship

-The wedding of PCO and Steph De Lander

-“The Rascalz” Wes Lee, Zachary Wentz, and Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey, Trent Seven, and Kushida

-Ryan Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian

-Jody Threat vs. Masha Slamovich

-Rosemary returns to the ring

Powell’s POV: This is a strong lineup, which is good to see after last week’s uneventful Slammiversary fallout edition. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).