What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: Two championship matches set for tonight’s show

July 31, 2025

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Jacy Jayne vs. Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Championship

-Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Jason Hotch in a three-way for the X-Division Title

-Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth vs. “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz and Myron Reed

-Trick Williams, AJ Francis, and KC Navarro vs. Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and JDC

-Indi Hartwell and Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat and Arianna Grace

-Mike Santana addresses Slammiversary

-Sami Callihan interview

Powell’s POV: Impact was taped on Friday in Kingston, Rhode Island, at Ryan Center. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. Well, maybe. Last week’s show was listed on DirecTV as starting at 8CT/9ET, yet started at 7CT/8ET. Anyway, John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.