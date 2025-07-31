GCW in Japan results (7/29): Vetter’s review of Effy vs. Abdullah Kobayashi for the GCW Championship, Matt Tremont vs. Masashi Takeda for the GCW Ultraviolent Title

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW in Japan

Streamed on TrillerTV+

July 29, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Square

This show aired on Triller+. The venue is a small room, and the lights were on. The crowd was maybe 150, but it’s packed. The room has a high ceiling, so that won’t be an issue. Promoter Brett Lauderdale provided commentary

1. Jeffrey John vs. Shota. This is NOT Shota Umino; this guy is fairly short, a bit older, and I’ve seen him maybe four times in the past. I think he’s done some of the bigger GCW shows, like over WrestleMania weekend. A basic tie-up to begin, and John has the height and overall size advantage. John applied an ankle lock at 4:00. Shota hit a Lungblower to the back, then a flying leg lariat. He hit a tornado DDT out of the corner for a nearfall at 6:30. John hit an Athena-style flying stunner for a nearfall. John set up for a move, but Kikutaro came to the ring, and Brett said they have “unfinished business” from last night. John glared at Kikutaro. Shota snuck up behind John, hit a low blow, got a rollup with a handful of tights, and scored a tainted pin. Meh.

Shota defeated Jeffrey John at 8:12.

* Kikutaro rolled into the ring and, along with Shota, stomped on John. Dark Sheik ran to the ring to make the save. Kikutaro spoke on the mic. On Wednesday in Korakuen Hall, Kikutaro and his team will face Dark Sheik’s team. He announced that “Invisible Stan” will be on his team tomorrow… in other words, guaranteed silliness.

2. 1 Called Manders vs. Hideyoshi Kamitani. I don’t know Kamitani, but he has a big frame and a young face; he appears to be roughly the same height and build as Manders. (I’ll reiterate that this is what these shows should be – a matchup of a top GCW name versus a Japanese wrestler.) They opened with some basic standing switches but quickly traded hard chops, and Manders knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. This crowd was lively; again, because this is such a small room, it is LOUD for a crowd of 150. They rolled to the floor at 3:30 and traded chops in front of the fans. “I can feel those over here; you can feel the snap,” Lauderdale said.

Kamitani pushed Manders into the ring post. They got back into the ring and Kamitani hit a running clothesline into the corner and got a nearfall at 6:00. Manders dropped him gut-first on the top rope, and they were both down. Kamitani hit a frogsplash for a nearfall at 8:30. They traded clotheslines, with Kamitani getting another nearfall. Manders nailed the Oklahoma Stampede (Bulldog Powerslam) for a nearfall, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant in English. Kamitani hit a pair of stiff Saito Suplexes and got the pin. A really good, hard-hitting match.

Hideyoshi Kamitani defeated 1 Called Manders at 11:24.

3. Shotzi Blackheart, Dark Sheik, and Miyu Yamashita vs. Alec Price, Jordan Oliver, and Mao. Price and Oliver carried their tag title belts, which aren’t on the line. Oliver and Sheik opened. Lauderdale said Mao is filling in for Super Crazy, who wrestled a day ago on this tour. Miyu and Mao squared off and traded stiff kicks to the thighs at 2:30. He hit a straight punch to her jaw that dropped her, and he was LOUDLY booed. She hit a snap suplex, and they had a standoff. Nice exchange. Price and Shotzi then entered and traded basic reversals. Oliver and Price hit some quick team moves on Shotzi.

Mao entered, twisted her arm, and got booed. Shotzi hit a legdrop to Mao’s groin at 6:30. Miy hit “a kick to the rectal area,” Lauderdale said, then she also dropped a leg on his groin. Sheik powerbowed Price. Someone hit a low blow on Oliver. This referee is blind and allowing all of this to happen. Miyu got back in and hit some stiff kicks on Mao. Mao hit a bodyslam on Shotzi at 8:30. Oliver hit a clothesline in the corner on Miyu, then a bulldog. He hit a double suplex on Miyu and Sheik and got a nearfall. Miyu hit a German Suplex on Oliver and a spin kick out of the corner for a nearfall at 10:30, but Price made the save.

Sheik got back in and hit a top-rope huracanrana on Oliver and got a nearfall, then another one to the floor. Shotzi hit a top-rope senton splash for a nearfall. Mao kicked Sheik in the groin, and he hit a second-rope Falcon Arrow at 12:30. Oliver and Shotzi traded rollups, with their partners taking turns kicking someone to allow the rollup. Oliver powerbombed Shotzi; Shotzi hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 14:00. Price hit his top-rope Blockbuster on Sheik. Mao hit a dive to the floor, allowing Jordan and Price to hit their team faceplant and pin Sheik. Entertaining.

Mao, Jordan Oliver, and Alec Price defeated Dark Sheik, Miyu Yamashita, and Shotzi Blackheart at 15:15.

4. Atticus Cogar vs. Drew Parker. I’m not a deathmatch guy, but I have to imagine these two have fought in all sorts of wild, bloody wars. Cogar attacked from behind, and we’re underway! Atticus had a bar dart and jabbed it into Drew’s mouth, possibly through his cheek, so we got our first “You sick f—!” chant. (I love these chants in English!) Lots of basic brawling, punches. etc. Drew hit a stunner at 4:00 with Atticus landing on some light tubes. Atticus shoved cooking skewers into Parker’s leg, suplexed him onto an open chair in the ring, and got a nearfall.

Atticus went under the ring and got a board covered in cooking skewers. He jabbed skewers into Parker’s head. Parker did the same to Atticus, then Drew hit a stunner for a nearfall at 7:00. Atticus hit a second-rope Air Raid Crash for a nearfall. He kicked the skewer-covered board into Parker’s face. He then hit a twisting neckbreaker for the pin. Somehow, this actually was fairly blood-free, despite the use of those skewers. Just not my type of match.

Atticus Cogar defeated Drew Parker at 8:36.

* Several weapons were set up in the ring. Yeah, I’m skipping the next one.

5. Effy vs. Abdullah Kobayashi for the GCW World Title. Kobayashi is rotund and bald. They brawled into the crowd. In the ring, Kobayashi headbutted light tubes into Effy’s head. They took turns whacking each other with light tubes. Effy hit a second-rope flying legdrop for the pin.

Effy defeated Abdullah Kobayashi to retain the GCW World Title at 14:38.

* The glass was cleaned from the ring, but even more light tubes were set up for the main event.

6. Matt Tremont vs. Masashi Takeda for the GCW Ultraviolent Title. Lauderdale said this is a dream match, and these two have never shared a ring. Takeda has light blond hair and scars all over his body. They each grabbed a light tube at the bell and broke it over their own head, then started brawling. They took turns hitting each other with light tubes. Takeda hit a Swanton Bomb onto light tubes on Tremont’s chest. Tremont hit a big clothesline for a nearfall. He hit a frogsplash onto light tubes on Takeda’s chest for a nearfall, then a Death Valley Driver onto a box of light tubes for the pin. Just not for me, but I imagine this is a big deal for fans of deathmatches.

Matt Tremont defeated Masashi Takeda to retain the GCW Ultraviolent Title at 13:11.

Final Thoughts: Like on the first day of this tour, Manders’ match is the reason to tune in. I enjoyed the six-person tag, even with the silliness, for second. Again, while death matches aren’t my thing, fans of that style will undoubtedly love that bloody main event.