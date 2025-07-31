Hulk Hogan’s cause of death

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Hulk Hogan died of myocardial infarction, which is more commonly known as a heart attack. The news was reported by the New York Post, which obtained records from the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center. The story also states that Hogan had a history of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Read more at NYPost.com.

Powell’s POV: Hogan died at age 71 on July 24, 2025. Paramedics were called to his home that morning because he had gone into cardiac arrest. To the best of my knowledge, Hogan never revealed that he was battling leukemia.