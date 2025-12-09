GCW “Highest in the Room 4” results (12/6): Vetter’s review of Atticus Cogar vs. Effy for the GCW Championship, Joey Janela vs. Jack Evans, Priscilla Kelly vs. Vipress

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “Highest in the Room 4”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

December 6, 2025, in Los Angeles, California, at Ukrainian Culture Center

This has been a great venue for GCW; they almost always sell out and draw a crowd of 700. Outside of the New Jersey shows, the LA shows are probably the most notable. The lights were on, and it was to see. It’s a really attractive room with a high ceiling. Jordan Castle and John Mosely provided commentary. Emil Jay and Righteous Reg also rotated in and called a few matches.

* A video aired with highlights from Friday’s show in Seattle.

1. “YDNP” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. “The Krusty Krew” Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley for the GCW Tag Team Titles. I hate that the champs came out first again; to me, they should come out last. I’ve seen the Krew on some past shows I’ve watched from the California scene; they’ve likely had a few GCW matches, but they certainly aren’t regulars on the West Coast shows. Oliver started off against the dark-haired, clean-shaven Riley, and they targeted each other’s left arms in some friendly reversals. Jordan hit some chops and his twisting crossbody block. Price tagged in at 3:00, and we lost the video! It came back about 30 seconds later. Price hit his springboard twisting crossbody block for a nearfall on Kubrick, who has a short, dark beard.

Price hit a German Suplex; Kubrick hit a spin kick and a tornado DDT. Oliver and Riley tagged back in. Riley hit a flying stunner, then a Swanton Bomb on Jordan for a nearfall at 6:30. The Krew hit some quick team offense on Price. They hit stereo superkicks on Jordan. They hit a team suplex on Price. Kubrick missed a moonsault, where he rotated and landed on his back! Price hit a DDT on the apron on Riley. Oliver hit a running knee in the corner on Kubrick, then the Acid Bomb for a believable nearfall at 10:00, and Jordan was shocked at the kickout.

Dom and Jordan got up and traded chops. Oliver hit a dropkick. They traded rollups. Price got a hot tag at 11:30, and he hit a top-rope flying doublestomp on a standing Riley, then his springboard Blockbuster on Kubrick. (They nailed that perfectly). Dom fired back with a German Suplex. Price hit a dive over the ropes. In the ring, they hit the team Acid Bomb faceplant on Domb for the pin. A sharp opener; there is a good reason to lead off shows with these tag champs.

Jordan Oliver and Alec Price defeated Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles at 12:52.

2. Joey Janela vs. Jack Evans. I will reiterate what I wrote from Friday’s show — Evans has simply not slowed down even after 20 years of in-ring work. They tied up and twisted each other’s left arms. Oliver hit a dropkick at 2:30. They fought on the floor. Joey launched off a chair and hit a leg lariat on Evans, who was seated in a chair. In the ring, Joey hit some chops and was in control. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Evans fired back with a spin kick to the head, then a standing moonsault and a standing corkscrew moonsault for a nearfall. Evans hit a Sasuke Special dive to the floor!

Evans hit a huracanrana, but he missed a top-rope 450 Splash, and they were both down at 8:00. Evans hit a huracanrana, and he nailed a top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall. Joey hit a top-rope superplex and a piledriver for a nearfall, but Jack got a hand on the ropes at 10:30. Evans hit a huracanrana and was fired up. He hit a springboard corkscrew kick for a nearfall. He hit a Canadian Destroyer, but Joey hit a clothesline, then a package piledriver for the pin. A really good match.

Joey Janela defeated Jack Evans at 12:16.

* Janela and Evans hugged but then KJ Orso attacked them both!

* Footage aired of Atticus Cogar winning the GCW World Title from Effy in New Jersey last month.

3. “The Brothers of Funstruction” Yabbo the Clown and Rufo the Clown vs. Rob Shit and Epic. This has the potential to be the worst non-deathmatch in GCW this year. Rob wore dark makeup around his eyes today; he didn’t have that on in his match on Friday. No on-screen graphics. There is just too much good wrestling out there for me to watch this one, so I fast-forwarded to the finish. Epic is muscular and hit a Razor’s Edge. One of the clowns hit a top-rope doublestomp on a head for the pin. I feel zero guilt for skipping that one, based on the minute I did watch.

Yabbo the Clown and Rufo the Clown defeated Rob Shit and Epic at 10:07.

4. Matt Tremont vs. Damian 666 for the GCW Ultraviolent Title. Damien attacked as Tremont got on the ring apron, and we’re underway. How old is Damian? Late 50s? They brawled around the ring. Okay, I just checked, and he’s 64! In the ring, Tremont got a fork, and he jabbed Damian with it at 4:30. Damian put a chair between Tremont’s legs and hit it with another chair. Tremont grabbed a box of barbed-wire-covered ornaments and dumped them on the mat at 7:00. He suplexed Damian 666 on the ornaments and got a nearfall. Tremont hit a splash in the corner and a hard clothesline, then a big elbow drop for a nearfall at 10:00. He hit a DVD onto a door in the corner for the pin. Decent, especially considering Damian 666’s age… and shockingly blood-free and not gross.

Matt Tremont defeated Damian 666 to retain the GCW Ultraviolent Title at 10:51.

5. Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel, and Vengador vs. Spider Fly, Rey Horus, and Brillante Jr. What happened to GCW’s graphics? I don’t know these luchadores and have to look up spellings. I think I’ve seen Brillante Jr. before, but Vengador and Spider Fly are new to me. All four luchadores wore masks. Loco and Horus opened and shook hands before locking up, and Rey hit a headscissors takedown. Jack tried a springboard move, but Rey dropkicked him in mid-air. Brillante (white pants and white mask) entered at 3:00 and battled Cartwheel. Vengador — wearing a full-body white outfit — entered. Spider Fly, wearing white with green trim, battled Jack.

Loco’s team began working over Spider Fly. Jack did a series of cartwheels in the ring at 6:30. He hit his cartwheel DVD. Loco hit a faceplant on Horus. Loco and Cartwheel took turns chopping Brillante. Loco hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 10:00. Vengador hit a buzzsaw kick on Brillante. Horus entered and hit a huracanrana on Loco. Brillante stood on the ring post and hit a moonsault to the floor, while his teammates also hit stereo dives to the floor at 13:00! Cool spot! In the ring, Horus and Vengador traded forearm strikes. Vengador popped him up and hit a stunner! Jack hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 15:30. Spider Fly hit a standing Shooting Star Press. Loco hit a flapjack on Spider Fly for a nearfall.

Horus hit a tornado DDT. Spider Fly and Brillante hit stereo superkicks. Brillante hit an Acid Bomb, which Emil pointed out. Three guys were on the top rope, and they did a Spanish Fly to the mat, and everyone was down at 18:30. Horus dove to the floor and hit a huracanrana on the floor on Loco. Brillante hit a dive to the floor (Emil accidentally called him Spider Fly, which made me think I had them confused). Jack hit the Sasuke Special and landed on his feet! Spider Fly hit a twisting dive to the floor. Vengador hit an Asai Moonsault. Loco hit a flip dive to the floor on everyone. In the ring, Vengador hit a piledriver move on Brillante. Cartwheel hit his top-rope corkscrew Shooting Star Press to pin Brillante Jr. Definitely an insane spot-fest and this crowd loved it.

Gringo Loco and Jack Cartwheel and Vengador defeated Spider Fly, Rey Horus, and Brillante Jr. at 21:03.

* Footage aired of Effy snapping on Friday and attacking a referee after he lost to Priscilla Kelly. Emil said Effy “lost his damn mind.”

6. Priscilla Kelly vs. Vipress. Vipress rode a tricked-out bicycle to the ring. Priscilla put her hand in the front of her pants, rubbed, then shook Vipress’s hand. They immediately traded rollups. Kelly hit a dropkick, then another one as Vipress was in the ropes, and Vipress fell to the floor. She dove through the ropes at 2:00 and crashed into Vipress. Vipress hit a snap suplex on the floor, with Kelly landing on a folded chair. Priscilla bit Vipress’ breast. She hopped on Vipress’s bike and drank a beer, and that angered Vipress! Vipress threw Kelly into the ring and repeatedly punched her.

Vipress hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 4:30. Kelly hit a clothesline for a nearfall and some kicks. Two guys carried a glass pane into the ring! Kelly set up a door in the corner. She put the glass pane in the opposite corner. Vipress speared Priscilla through the door at 8:00. Vipress grabbed the glass pane and set up a bridge between two chairs. They fought on the ropes above the glass, but Priscilla powerbombed Vipress through the glass bridge and pinned her. Decent brawl.

Priscilla Kelly defeated Vipress at 9:56.

* A really long break to clean up all the glass. Righteous Reg joined Emil Jay on commentary!

7. Bobby Flaco vs. Kobre vs. Starboy Charlie. UGH! I haven’t seen the arm-pumping dork Flaco in a while. Seriously… what happened to GCW’s on-screen graphics? I had to again look up how to spell Kobre’s name. He is short and wears a mask similar to what Bandido has — it covers the face but not the entire head. NOAH star Charlie came out last, and there is absolutely zero doubt about who is winning this one. They opened in a three-way knuckle lock. Kobre hit a pop-up dropkick on Flaco; Emil noted it’s his first time seeing Kobre, too.

Kobre and Flaco traded armdrags. Emil Jay said Flaco has been spending time wrestling in Mexico. Charlie hit a double Pele Kick. He hit a uranage on Flaco and a corkscrew standing moonsault on Flaco. Kobre hit a twisting dive through the ropes at 5:00. He hit a top-rope frog splash on Flaco for a nearfall. Flaco hit a top-rope stunner on Kobre in the ring, then a top-rope dive to the floor on Charlie, then a top-rope doublestomp to Kobre’s chest for a nearfall, but Charlie made the save. Charlie knocked Kobre to the floor, then he hit the top-rope Shooting Starboy Press on Flaco for the pin. Decent action.

Starboy Charlie defeated Bobby Flaco and Kobre at 7:42.

8. Drew Parker vs. Ciclope in a deathmatch. Both of these guys are decent wrestlers, but both are willing to get bloody and violent. A glass pane was set in one corner, and a door was set in another corner. They traded rollups early on. Drew hit a dropkick that sent Ciclope to the floor, so Drew dove onto him. Parker leaned Ciclope against the ring and threw a dart into his back at 2:30. Gross. In the ring, Parker threw Ciclope through the glass pane at 4:00. Ciclope hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. He rubbed Parker’s face in the glass debris, and Parker was bleeding on his forehead. Ciclope opened a pinata and dumped out thumbtacks on the mat at 9:00. Parker hit a stunner, and both men landed on the tacks.

Ciclope hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall. Parker hit a shotgun dropkick at 11:00. He went for a Swanton Bomb, but Ciclope got his knees up. Ciclope speared Parker through the door in the corner for a nearfall. Ciclope hit a second-rope Michinoku Driver, dropping Parker through a glass pane bridge for a nearfall at 13:30. A really tall ladder was shoved into the ring — Parker has used this ladder here before! Ciclope came off the ropes, but Parker caught his head and hit a stunner. They fought on top of the rope. Both guys were covered in blood. Ciclope fell back-first to the mat. Parker stood on top of the ladder and hit a Swanton Bomb for the pin. Violent and not my thing, but this will be praised by the GCW faithful.

Drew Parker defeated Ciclope at 16:34.

* A long break to clean up the mess.

9. Atticus Cogar vs. Effy for the GCW World Title. Again, Cogar just won this belt from Effy last month in New Jersey. Effy hit a spear at the bell for a nearfall! They brawled to the floor and looped the crowd. In the ring, Cogar hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Effy hit an RKO stunner. Cogar hit a German Suplex; Effy popped up and hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Effy got a door and repeatedly rammed it against Cogar. Cogar hit a moonsault onto a door on Effy, and he got a nearfall at 7:30.

Effy jabbed cooking skewers into Cogar’s forehead. He jabbed some into his own head! Effy hit a Stomp at 9:00. They fought on the ring apron, where Cogar hit an Air Raid Crash through a door bridge on the floor! Ouch! He got a nearfall in the ring. Effy hit a Death Valley Driver through a door in the corner and got a nearfall at 12:00. Effy clocked him over the head with a chair, and I really hate that; he got a nearfall. Effy began tearing apart the ring, removing the ties that hold down the canvas, and he peeled back the foam to reveal the bare, wooden boards. However, Atticus powerbombed Effy onto the wooden boards for a nearfall at 15:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes and punches. Cogar hit the Brain Hemorrhage (snapmare driver) onto the bare wood boards for the pin. Decent match.

Atticus Cogar defeated Effy to retain the GCW World Title at 15:53.

* I’ve noted it before, but fans here in L.A. again pelted the ring with garbage and debris. That is not acceptable, and GCW really needs to put a halt to it. It doesn’t happen anywhere else. Like on Friday, Effy attacked the referee!

Final Thoughts: The lucha six-man earns best match, with some fun dives and creative offense. I’ll narrowly go with Janela-Cartwheel for second, ahead of YDNP’s tag match for third. As is often the case, GCW starts really hot, and I’m into the show, but my interest wanes as they turn to death matches. I’m sure there will be a lot of fans who loved that Parker-Ciclope death match and the main event. It was nice to see some new luchadores on the show, but I would have liked to have seen Starboy Charlie in a more high-profile match.