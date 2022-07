CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss whether SummerSlam is worthy of name this year, a full preview of the matches, how to better utilize Omos, WWE’s frustrating finishes lately, Becky heel turn pros and cons, and more…

