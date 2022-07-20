NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s USA Network show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.
-Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quinn
-Grayson Waller vs. Wes Lee
-Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde vs. Roderick Strong, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Damon Kemp
