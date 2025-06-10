NXT TV, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Deonna Purrazzo, Cueball Carmichael

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Oba Femi vs. Jasper Troy for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the NXT events in Orlando. If you go to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with A as the top choice by 43 percent of our voters. B finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave last week’s NXT show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Cueball Carmichael (Chris Jackson) is 65.

-Deonna Purrazzo is 31.