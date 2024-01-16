NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV grade, Bull Dempsey, Rick Bognar

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the continuation of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a B grade from 31 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 25 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bull Dempsey (James Smith) is 36.

-The late Rick Bognar was born on January 16, 1970. He died of a heart attack at age 49 on September 20, 2019.