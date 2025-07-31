ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card and early start time for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Bandido vs. Adam Priest for the ROH Championship

-Viper vs. Xelhua in a Pure Rules match

-“MxM Collection” Mansoor and Mason Madden vs. Hologram and Tomohiro Ishii

-Gringo Loco vs. Jon Cruz

-Blake Christian vs. Jimmy Jacobs

Powell’s POV: Portions of this episode were taped on July 31 in Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. The show streams tonight at the early start time of 5CT/6ET. The earlier start time is due to AEW Collision also airing tonight. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are normally available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). However, Sam is on vacation, and his reviews will return next month.