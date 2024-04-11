TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s Impact Wrestling television show.

-PCO vs. Kon in a Monster’s Ball

-TNA Champion Moose vs. Trent Seven in a non-title match

-Crazzy Steve vs. Laredo Kid for the Digital Media Championship

-Contract signing for Jordynne Grace vs. Steph De Lander for the Knockouts Championship at TNA Rebellion

-Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. AJ Francis and Rich Swann

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).