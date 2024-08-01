Shane McMahon statement on his meeting with Tony Khan

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Shane McMahon issued a statement through Bully Ray regarding his meeting with Tony Khan: “Tony and I were connected through a mutual friend and we had a great meeting. We talked about many things, but mostly about our shared love for the business and the rewards and challenges of working with family. I congratulated him on the five-year anniversary of AEW and look forward to see how he evolves the business moving forward.”
Powell’s POV: Bully read the statement on Busted Open After Dark. The highlight of the statement is Shane writing about “the rewards and challenges of working with family.”
