Shane McMahon statement on his meeting with Tony Khan

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Shane McMahon issued a statement through Bully Ray regarding his meeting with Tony Khan: “Tony and I were connected through a mutual friend and we had a great meeting. We talked about many things, but mostly about our shared love for the business and the rewards and challenges of working with family. I congratulated him on the five-year anniversary of AEW and look forward to see how he evolves the business moving forward.”

Powell’s POV: Bully read the statement on Busted Open After Dark. The highlight of the statement is Shane writing about “the rewards and challenges of working with family.”