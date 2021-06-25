WWE makes another round of talent cuts (updated)

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE made the following talent cuts on Friday.

-Fandango

-Ariya Daivari

-Tony Nese

-Matt Martel

-Chase Parker

-August Grey

-Tyler Breeze

-Samir Singh

-Sunil Singh

-Marina Shafir

-Curt Stallion

-Marco Ruas

-Killian Dain

Chip is back on my shoulder. All future enquiries:

Damomackle@yahoo.com pic.twitter.com/HLp8ezk0Hu — Damo (@DamoMackle) June 25, 2021

Powell’s POV: We will update this list if additional cuts are made. Fandango and Dain confirmed their releases via his social media page. The Daivari, Nese, Grey, Shafir, Stallion, Ruas, and Singh Brothers cuts were first announced by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, and the Ever-Rise (Martel and Parker) and Breeze cuts were first announced by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.

Thank you all for the kind words and support. It’s time to put sports entertainment behind me and get back professional wrestling. — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) June 25, 2021