WWE makes another round of talent cuts (updated)

June 25, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE made the following talent cuts on Friday.

-Fandango

-Ariya Daivari

-Tony Nese

-Matt Martel

-Chase Parker

-August Grey

-Tyler Breeze

-Samir Singh

-Sunil Singh

-Marina Shafir

-Curt Stallion

-Marco Ruas

-Killian Dain

Powell’s POV: We will update this list if additional cuts are made. Fandango and Dain confirmed their releases via his social media page. The Daivari, Nese, Grey, Shafir, Stallion, Ruas, and Singh Brothers cuts were first announced by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, and the Ever-Rise (Martel and Parker) and Breeze cuts were first announced by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.

Readers Comments (3)

  1. Tim June 25, 2021 @ 3:08 pm

    Tyler Breeze must be nervous.

    Reply
  2. Josh Hefner June 25, 2021 @ 3:36 pm

    Just read that Breeze has been released

    Reply

