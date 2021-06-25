6/25 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Roman Reigns’ victory celebration, Apollo Crews vs. Big E in a Money in the Bank qualifier, Bianca Belair and Cesaro vs. Bayley and Seth Rollins in a mixed tag match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,140)

Live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center

Aired June 25, 2021 on Fox

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with a recap of Roman Reigns beating Rey Mysterio in a Hell in a Cell match to retain the WWE Universal Championship match last week…

Backstage, Paul Heyman told Roman Reigns that Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio are acknowledging Reigns from their hospital beds. Jimmy Uso entered the room and informed Reigns that Jey Uso was a no-show. Jimmy said Jey told him that he isn’t coming back.

Reigns said he took Jey from being one of the Usos to being the right hand man and now he doesn’t show up for work. Jimmy said he has Reigns and was present. Reigns asked if Jimmy was saying that he could do what his brother does and be the right hand man. Jimmy said he could. Reigns told him to prove it…

Smackdown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee (Greg Hamilton was the ring announcer) checked in on commentary and recapped Belair beating Bayley at Hell in a Cell.

Belair touted that the company is three weeks away from going back on the ring. Belair said Bayley threw everything but the kitchen sink at her. She said she would never forget all the pain that Bayley put her through, but she can’t stop smiling because she walked out with the title. Belair declared that the witch is dead.

Seth Rollins made his entrance for the mixed tag match. Rollins said he and Belair both overcame adversity at Hell in a Cell. He said he overcame more adversity than Belair by dominating Cesaro. Rollins said Belair squeaked by Bayley. “Some would call it a fluke,” Rollins said.

Rollins offered Belair a high-five, which she ignored. Belair pointed out that Rollins is teaming with Bayley. Rollins said it would be hard to high five Belair after Bayley destroys her.

Bayley made her entrance and claimed she was going to congratulate Belair, but Belair came out and bragged. Bayley called Belair’s win a fluke and said she doesn’t look at her any differently. Belair knocked Bayley down with a forearm. Rollins got between them. Bayley used Rollins to get a shot in on Belair.

Cesaro made his entrance and went right after Rollins and clotheslined him to ringside. Bayley tossed Belair to ringside. Bayley told Cesaro that it was all her fault. Belair returned to the ring and Cesaro picked up his partner and swung her legs into Bayley, who was knocked to ringside heading into a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A solid opening segment. Belair’s promo felt repetitive, but I like that they took the time to build up the mixed tag match rather than just throw it out there.

1. Bianca Belair and Cesaro vs. Bayley and Seth Rollins in a mixed tag match. Belair tagged in. Cesaro sent Rollins to the floor. Belair and Bayley ended up at ringside. Bayley shoved Belair shoulder-first into the ring post. [C]