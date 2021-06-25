06/25 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Joe Doering and Deaner vs. Kojima and Eddie Edwards for the Impact Tag Titles, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susan in a non-title match, Kiera Hogan vs. Rosemary, Rohit Raju and Shera vs. Trey Miguel and Petey Williams

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Joe Doering and Deaner vs. Kojima and Eddie Edwards for the Impact Tag Titles, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susan in a non-title match, Kiera Hogan vs. Rosemary, Rohit Raju and Shera vs. Trey Miguel and Petey Williams, and more (16:14)…

