WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: WWE Performance Center show includes John Cena, Page, and Jeff Hardy

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and/or events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-John Cena appears.

-Paige returns to confront Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley.

-Jeff Hardy returns.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown was moved from Detroit, Michigan’s Little Caesars Arena to Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. No fans will be allowed to attend the event due to the coronavirus outbreak. Join me for live coverage of Smackdown beginning at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members after the show.



