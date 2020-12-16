12/16 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne for an NXT Title shot at New Year’s Evil, Karrion Kross returns to action, Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm, Kushida and Leon Ruff vs. Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center)

Aired December 16, 2020 on USA Network

No intro video this week. The show immediately cut to Kushida and Leon Ruff already in the ring with Kushida getting his entrance theme playing. Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix were the commentary team…

1. “The Way” Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory (w/Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell) vs. Kushida and Leon Ruff. Gargano and Theory did their no-look slow high five before the bell. Gargano teased starting the match before he quickly tagged in Theory to face off against Kushida. Kushida spanked Theory on the floor while toying with him in the chain wrestling sequence. Kushida dragged Theory to the ground and tagged in Leon Ruff for some follow up. Ruff did some parkour evasions on the corner to keep Theory under control. Theory took over the match after blindsiding a confident Ruff.

Gargano tagged in and gloated in front of Kushida a bit. This allowed Ruff to trip up Gargano and hit him with a grounded Pele kick for a two count. Vic Joseph hyped Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a number one contenders match for the NXT Championship. Gargano and Theory kept Ruff isolated in their corner for a stretch. Kushida dumped Gargano and THeory to ringside. Ruff ended up botching a cannonball at ringside, leading to a nasty fall.

Theory made sure to quickly follow up from Ruff’s botch by dumping him into the ring. Ruff recovered and hit Theory with a Spike DDT for a two count. Theory shoved Ruff into the ropes which allowed Johnny Gargano to nail him with the slingshot spear for the two count. The show cut to regular commercial.[c]

Theory had Ruff in a stretch back from the break. Ruff escaped and hit Theory with a rebound lariat. Gargano and Kushida tagged in with Kushida dominating Gargano and Theory with a flurry of strikes. Kushida hit Gargano with a cartwheel into a dropkick. Gargano went for a Listo Kick, but Kushida ducked it and hit Gargano with a kick. Gargano hit Kushida with a dropkick, but he fell into Ruff. Ruff and Kushida hit Gargano with stereo enzuigiris for a two count.

Gargano slammed Ruff to the mat and tagged in Theory. Theory hit Ruff with a modified Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Gargano tagged in. Ruff went for another rebound lariat, but he ran right into stereo superkicks from The Way. All four men ended up brawling. Ruff caught Gargano with a superkick. Ruff hit Gargano with his corkscrew cutter. Ruff rolled up Gargano but didn’t notice that Theory was the legal man. Austin Theory grabbed Ruff, yelled “we are the way!”, and hit Leon Ruff with a twisting Flatliner for the win.

Austin Theory and Johnny Gargano defeated Leon Ruff and Kushida via pinfall in 10:08 of on-air time.

The Way posed in the ring after their victory. The camera then cut to Dexter Lumis sitting at a perch in the crowd area. Lumis was looking at a tablet on a drawing canvas.

A Toni Storm promo package played. Storm talked about how she has Rhea Ripley’s number and how she ended up taking the NXT UK Women’s title from her. Storm brought up losing to Ripley at World’s Collide. Storm said it was Storm’s time and she’s ending her rivalry with Ripley on Storm’s terms.

They cut to camera shots of Kyle O’Reilly being psyched up by the rest of Undisputed Era while Pete Dunne was being psyched up by Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A good pin for Theory to get him back on track. They obviously kept Kushida the hell away from the finish because they’re protecting the hell out of him, yet NXT’s creative team still doesn’t know what the hell to do with him. I’m really anticipating The Way’s next feud because of Gargano’s entertaining pest heel work over the past two months. This also helps Theory out in that he looks like a future main eventer, but always came off as a generic and over-emoting video game Create-a-wrestler. I am a bit weary though, because they might be putting Gargano in a feud against cartoony-ass Dexter Lumis.