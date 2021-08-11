WWE 205 Live spoilers: Full results of tonight’s Peacock show (spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE 205 Live television taping

August 10 in Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center

Results courtesy of Jay Reddick via Twitter.com/runninjay

-Josh Briggs beat Joe Gacy.

-Grayson Waller defeated Ikemen Jiro.

Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams Fridays on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews are typically available shortly after the show along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

Briggs wins a very good hoss fight…not at all a 205 match, but what can you do? #wwenxt — Jay Reddick (@runninjay) August 10, 2021