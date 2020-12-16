12/16 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of Sting’s latest appearance, Inner Circle vs. Best Friends, Top Flight, and Varsity Blonds, Cody vs. Angelico, Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party, SCU vs. The Acclaimed, Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Big Swole and Sereena Deeb

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 64)

Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Aired live December 16, 2020 on TNT

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and then the broadcast team of Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur checked in from their usual perch. Justin Roberts was the ring announcer…

1. “Hangman” Adam Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy. Silver and Reynolds wore their toy cowboy hats to the ring. Early in the match, Silver hopped on the back of Page and acted like he was riding a horse. Page fell backward and drove Silver into Kassidy.

Later, Hardy went to the ropes and played to the crowd before leaping off to a waiting Silver, who performed a brainbuster. Both men tagged out. Page got the better of Kassidy and put him down with a fallaway slam, then leapt over the top rope onto Hardy at ringside. Page returned to the ring where he clotheslined Kassidy and covered him for a near fall.

Hardy tagged back into the match and put Page down with a Side Effect that resulted in a near fall. Page stuffed a Twist of Fate and nailed Hardy with a clothesline. Both men tagged out. Reynolds worked over Quen and had him pinned, but Kassidy broke it up. Reynolds and Silver hit a series of double team moves on Quen. Reynolds hit a German suplex and had the pin, but Hardy pulled Reynolds to the floor.

Hardy performed a Twist of Fate on Silver at ringside. A short time later, Quen and Kassidy performed a huracanrana into a cutter combo move. Hardy tagged himself into the match and stole the pin for his team.

Matt Hardy and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy defeated “Hangman” Adam Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds in 10:45.

Hardy acted innocent afterward and celebrated with the surprised Private Party duo…

Powell’s POV: A fun opening match. Hardy continued to show heelish tendencies by stealing the pin from his young proteges. They also seemed to be building toward Hardy vs. Page. Just a reminder that I am filling in for Jake Barnett again this week. Jake will take the WWE Smackdown coverage on Friday night, and he’ll be back covering Dynamite soon.

Ross reminded viewers that Dynamite is scheduled to air at 9CT/10ET or after NBA coverage next week. The broadcast team ran through tonight’s lineup, which includes Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela in a No DQ match…

Backstage, Alex Marvez stood with the Inner Circle (minus Wardlow) and congratulated MJF on The New York Times’ best performance of 2020 award for Le Dinner Debonaire. Jericho tried to take credit. MJF said he couldn’t have done it without Jericho and called him his best friend and mentor. MJF said he couldn’t have done it without Jericho, who issued an awkward congratulations to MJF… [C]