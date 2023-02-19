WrestleMania 39 lineup: Three championship matches are set for the biggest event of the year

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for WrestleMania 39, which will be held on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 in Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium.

-Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Rhodes earned the right to challenge Reigns by winning the men’s Royal Rumble. Ripley won the women’s Royal Rumble and opted to face Flair. Asuka won the women’s Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship.