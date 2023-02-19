Chicago Style Wrestling “Wild At Heart” results: Vetter’s review of Marsche Rockett vs. Blake Christian, Kamille vs. Shelley Benson, Axel Rico vs. TJ Steel for the CSW Title, Vic Capri vs. JJ Garrett, CJ Esparza vs. Adam Stallion, Cypher vs. Doom Montgomery

The show opened with a highlight package from prior shows, set to the death metal song “Empire Business” by Knockout Kid (thanks Shazam!) This looks like a metal pole barn, and the crowd is in the 300-400 range; this might be a legit sellout as I don’t know how they fit more people in this room. The show began with the general manager hitting the ring. TJ Steel interrupted him and he asked Axel Rico to come to the ring.

1. Axel Rico defeated TJ Steel to retain the CSW Title at 5:45. I saw Rico for the first time just a few days ago; he has big poofy hair like No Way Jose. This is a babyface matchup. The commentator talked about how TJ Steel has been waiting for this title opportunity. At 3:00, Steel collapsed on the floor and sold an ankle injury. The general manager wanted to stop the match, but Steel demanded he be allowed to compete. Steel has a cocky demeanor and reminds me of Matt Taven. Rico hit a Shining Wizard for the pin.

2. Cypher defeated Doom Montgomery in a no-DQ match at 5:35. Doom wore a butcher’s coat, covered in blood, and he’s dragging a “minion” (slave?) on a leash. Cypher is tall, big and crazy; he’s an Abyss knock-off. They spun a paper wheel in a “spin-the-wheel, make-the-deal” segment and thus we have a no-DQ match. They brawled on the floor. Back in the ring, Cypher hit a sit-out chokeslam for the pin. He then put a “crown of thorns” on Doom Montgomery’s hairline.

3. Adam Stallion defeated CJ Esparza at 7:22. Stallion appears to be a teen, and he was munching on a bag of chips as he walked to the ring. CJE wore all black, and the sides of his head are shaved, and he’s a high-flyer. Esparza hit a plancha to the floor, then a springboard clothesline for a nearfall at 2:30. He hit a Russian Legsweep off the second rope and they were both down. Esparza hit a top-rope frogsplash for a nearfall at 6:00. Stallion hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. Stallion got a rollup for the surprise pin. Esparza dominated the match.

4. Ryan Matthews & Jax Johnson defeated Austin Adams & Hans Carden, Marco Anthony & Sean Mulligan, Mario Pardua & Eric Schultz, and Jack Moody & Mateo Valentine in a five-team tag gauntlet match at 18:44. I don’t know any of these guys. Mateo Valentine seems to be an over-the-top gay character and he’s wildly popular. Moody is tall but out-of-shape. Pardua and Schultz began arguing, until Mardua finally beat up his partner and left. Schultz then got pinned. The final two were Moody & Valentine vs. Matthews & Jax Johnson. Jax is a short Black man with reddish hair. Matthews wore a paper bag over his head because he was cut in a prior show. The bag was ripped off Matthews’ head and he screamed. Jax got an inside cradle to pin Moody to win the match. No one here really stood out.

5. Vic Capri defeated JJ Garrett at 8:17. Capri is the 20-year veteran who reminds me of Davey Richards. Garrett is thick and much younger; he wore a green-and-black singlet. They traded stiff forearms and Garrett hit a German Suplex at 3:00. Capri hit a T-Bone suplex. They hit simultaneous suplexes, and were both down. Garrett hit a rolling cannonball into the corner. Capri hit a Dragon Suplex at 6:00 and a running boot to the side of the head for a nearfall. Capri hit a Sliced Bread for a nearfall, then a brainbuster for the pin. That was easily the best match so far.

6. Steve Boz defeated Greg Murray, Chris Miller, Joey Mayberry and Cody James in a five-way to retain the CSW Metro Division Title at 6:53. Miller looks like like a younger version of AEW’s Butcher, but he has a flabby gut. Murray is chubby and wore a tye-dye shirt and reminds me of Grizzly Adams. Mayberry wore a flamboyant hat and jacket; think Dalton Castle. James is tall, thick and bald. Boz is muscular and has his hair tied in a ponytail, and he got a huge ovation. The crowd loudly booed Chris Miller before the bell.

James hit a dive over the top rope onto three opponents at 3:00. Boz hit a springboard spin kick. Mayberry hit a DDT for a nearfall on Boz at 6:00. Boz hit a superkick on James for the pin. Boz and James looked good here. A guy with long black hair attacked Boz after the match, but Boz fought him off.

7. Kamille defeated Shelley Benson at 10:16. My first time seeing Benson; she is dressed like an exotic dancer with a red cowboy jacket; she has multiple tattoos on her legs and stomach. The commentary team gushed at Kamille’s look. “It’s like looking at Mount Olympus!” Kamille wore her NWA women’s title belt. This was supposed to be a three-way dance, but Skye Blue pulled out of the match. Skye walked to ringside before the match, saying she isn’t medically cleared because she has five stitches in her head from a recent chairshot, but she promised she’d be back in action next month.

The match began and they had an intense lockup, but Kamille is just so much taller and stronger, she easily shoved Shelley into the corner. The commentary team say that Shelley is a rookie. Kamille hit some punches to the face. Kamille nailed a Mafia Kick for a nearfall at 4:00. Kamille hit a backbreaker over her knee, and was in complete control of the action. Shelley fired back with a clothesline, and they were both down. Shelley hit a (weak-looking) running boot and she got a nearfall at 8:00.

Kamille put her in the Lex Luger-style Torture Rack, then she spun her to the mat and got a nearfall. Shelley hit an X-Factor faceplant for a nearfall. Shelley applied a Camel Clutch. Eric Schultz (from the gauntlet earlier in the show) walked to ringside. Shelley set up for an Unprettier but was distracted by Schultz, who had hopped onto the ring apron. Mario (his partner before they brawled in the gauntlet) pulled Schultz off the ring apron and they brawled on the floor. Shelley turned around, and Kamille cut her in half with a spear for the pin. Adequate match.

8. Blake Christian defeated Marsche Rockett via count-out at 15:42. Blake displayed heelish mannerisms. Marsche is taller, Black and bald; he’s been a regular in NWA the past two years. (In recent indy shows here in Wisconsin, I saw him lose to Rhino and Carlito in main events.) Blake stalled in the ropes. Blake hit a chop block on the knee at 2:00. Marsche hit a Mafia Kick, then some punches to the gut in the corner. Blake went for a springboard crossbody block, but Marsche caught him and nailed a fallaway slam, with Blake rolling to the floor.

Blake rammed a chair into the back of Marsche’s knee, and he took control from there. The crowd loudly booed Blake. In the ring, Blake hit a dragon screw leg whip and worked over the damaged left knee. Blake nailed a handspring-back-spin kick at 7:00. Marsche fired up and hit two clotheslines and a Stinger Splash, then a powerslam, and they were both down. Blake nailed a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 9:00. The crowd chanted, “F— you, Blake!” Marsche nailed a superkick. Blake hit a couple kicks. Marsche nailed a chop that caved in Blake’s chest. “That chop will change a man,” a commentator said.

Marsche nailed a dropkick, and they were both down. (That is one big man to hit a dropkick like that!) Marsche went for a stunner but Blake blocked it. Blake nailed a springboard 450 Splash, and he applied a Figure Four leglock in the center of the ring, but Marsche reached the ropes at 12:00. Blake misssed a springboard 450 Splash, landing on his feet. Marsche immediately hit a spear for a nearfall, and the crowd chanted, “Fight forever!”

Blake dove through the ropes, but Marsche caught him, and he whipped Blake into the guardrail. Blake hit a springboard splash over the guardrail, crashing onto Marsche in the crowd, with the fans chanting, “holy shit!” at 15:00. Blake crawled back into the ring as Marsche struggled to his feet. As Marsche was about to re-enter the ring, Blake pushed the ref into Marsche, sending Marsche back to the floor. The ref continued counting from 7, and Blake won by count-out. The commentary team was in disbelief that the count would continue. Marsche got back in the ring and nailed a pop-up stunner, which got a massive pop.

* TJ Steel attacked the general manager from behind with a steel chair, and he jabbed it repeatedly in the GM’s back. TJ Steel says he “owns this damn company.” He was frustrated about losing in the opening match.

Final Thoughts: Marsche Rockett is one of those ideal indy wrestlers, having really good matches with top stars from other organizations. Blake Christian is so good, and he’s having fun with his new heel identity. They earned best match. Kamille has an aura, a presence to her. She looks good and is improving nicely. I’ll go with that for second-best, with Capri-Garrett for third place.

A lot of unknown and unproven wrestlers. This action was not at the level of most indies I watch, but the fans seemed happy with what they saw.