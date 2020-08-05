08/05 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin for the AEW Championship, FTR, Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Kenny Omega vs. The Dark Order, Cody and Matt Cardona vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds, Santana and Ortiz vs. Best Friends

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin for the AEW Championship, FTR, Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Kenny Omega vs. The Dark Order, Cody and Matt Cardona vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds, Santana and Ortiz vs. Best Friends, and more (32:36)…

Click here for the August 5 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Mike McMahon of PWTorch.com discussing his background and podcast work, plus a long chat regarding Impact Wrestling coming out of Slammiversary, including a breakdown of the notable additions to the roster, and more...