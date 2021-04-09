04/09 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 154): NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver night two review with John Moore of ProWrestling.net

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net staffer John Moore reviewing NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver Night Two featuring Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship, Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly in an unsanctioned match, Santos Escobar vs. Jordan Devlin in a ladder match to unify the NXT Cruiserweight Title, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 154) and guest John Moore.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.