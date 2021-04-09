WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s WrestleMania 37 go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan statements heading into the WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania.

-Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Chad Gable and Otis in a four-way for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Advertised Entrants: Akira Tozawa, Angel Garza, Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak, Elias, Erik, Gran Metalik, Humberto Carrillo, Jaxson Ryker, Jey Uso, Kalisto, King Corbin, Lince Dorado, Mace, Murphy, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Slapjack, T-Bar, Tucker)

Powell’s POV: Smackdown was taped last week before the end of the residency at Tropicana Field. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown tonight at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members.