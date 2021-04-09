What's happening...

4/8 OVW TV results: Brandon Tate and Brent Tate vs. Jessie Godderz and Tony Gunn for the OVW Tag Team Titles, Tony Bizo vs. Dustin Jackson vs. Luscious Jackson vs. Ryan Howe in a four-way ladder match for a shot at the OVW National Title, Tony Evans vs. Captain Caribbean

April 9, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

OVW TV
Results courtesy of Brian Cannon of OVWMania.blogspot.com
Streamed April 8, 2021 on FITE.TV (free replay available)

1. OVW National Champion “Mr. Pec-Tacular” Jessie Godderz (w/Shannon the Dude) and “Shotgun” Tony Gunn defeated Brandon Tate and Brent Tate to win the OVW Tag Team Titles.

2. Captain Caribbean defeated “Superior” Tony Evans.

3. “Mr. Juicy” Luscious Lawrence (w/Haley J) defeated “The Complete Package” Tony Bizo, Dustin Jackson, “Rockstar” Ryan Howe in a Fatal 4-Way ladder match to become the new No. 1 contender for the OVW National Title.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.