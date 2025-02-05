AEW Dynamite preview: The updated card for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

-Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews

-Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata

-Will Ospreay vs. a member of the Don Callis Family

-MJF appears

-Hangman Page appears

-New AEW Tag Team Champions “The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin speak along with MVP

-“Rated FTR” Adam Copeland, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler appear

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Atlanta, Georgia at Gateway Center Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).