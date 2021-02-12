Cody Rhodes’ Go-Big Show viewership count

CategoriesAEW News MISC News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following is the viewership count for Thursday’s Go-Big Show, as reported by Showbuzzdaily.com.

The Go-Big Show on TBS produced 756,000 viewers, and finished 30th in the cable ratings with a .21 in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Go-Big Show produced 875,000 viewers, and finished 13th in the cable ratings with a .29 in the 18-49 demographic. The numbers have been down for regular shows this week due to cable news programming flooding the top 20 with Impeachment coverage.