02/12 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 146): Rhett Titus on The Foundation faction, the Mount Rushmore of ROH, Pure Wrestling, ROH’s television format change, and more

February 12, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Rhett Titus discussing his involvement in The Foundation faction, the Mount Rushmore of ROH, Pure Wrestling, ROH’s television format change, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 146) and guest Rhett Titus.

