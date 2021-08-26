AEW Dynamite viewership for CM Punk’s first appearance on the show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 1.172 million viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 975,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite delivered a 0.48 rating and finished first in in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings, which is up from last week’s 0.35 in the same demo. Dynamite delivered its best numbers since April 14. The question now is whether they did enough to win over any new viewers who tuned in for CM Punk’s debut.