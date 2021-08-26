ROH Death Before Dishonor lineup: Four matches advertised for the September pay-per-view event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor event that will be held on Sunday, September 12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-Bandido vs. Brody King vs. EC3 vs. Demonic Flamita in an elimination match for the ROH World Championship.

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Woods for the ROH Pure Championship.

-Shane Taylor, Moses, and Kaun vs. Rush, Dragon Lee, and Kenny King for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles.

-The finals of the ROH Women’s Championship tournament.

Powell’s POV: I like the idea of going with an elimination match in the main event rather than a straight up four-way with a single finish. Read the official preview for the main event here. Meanwhile, ROH is playing up that Gresham vs. Woods met in a tournament match for the ROH Pure Rules Championship that was spoiled by Silas Young distracting Woods. This event will air on pay-per-view television, FITE TV, and HonorClub.