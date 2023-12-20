ROH Final Battle poll results

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s ROH Final Battle event received an A grade from 36 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 29 percent.

Powell’s POV: I gave Final Battle a B grade. The matches were mostly strong, but it was another needlessly long event at five hours in length if you include the pre-show that had four matches. The 2022 ROH Final Battle received a B grade from 44 percent of the voters, and A finished with 30 percent. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.