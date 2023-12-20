ROH Final Battle poll results

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Friday’s ROH Final Battle event received an A grade from 36 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 29 percent.
Powell’s POV: I gave Final Battle a B grade. The matches were mostly strong, but it was another needlessly long event at five hours in length if you include the pre-show that had four matches. The 2022 ROH Final Battle received a B grade from 44 percent of the voters, and A finished with 30 percent. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.
