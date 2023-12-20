NXT TV rating for Ilja Dragunov vs. Ridge Holland in a non-title match

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 641,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 678,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.18 rating. The December 20, 2022 edition of NXT delivered 705,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating for a show headlined by New Day in a tag team title match.