NXT WarGames Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

NXT WarGames Poll – Vote for the best match of the night

Ciampa, Gargano, Dunne, Knight vs. Breakker, Hayes, D’Angelo, Waller in a WarGames match

Gonzalez, Shirai, Ray, Jade vs. Rose, Kai, Dolin, Jayne in a WarGames match

Roderick Strong vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT Cruiserweight Title

Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner for the NXT Tag Titles