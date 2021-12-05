NXT WarGames Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show December 5, 2021 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS NXT WarGames Poll – Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NXT WarGames Poll – Vote for the best match of the night Ciampa, Gargano, Dunne, Knight vs. Breakker, Hayes, D’Angelo, Waller in a WarGames match Gonzalez, Shirai, Ray, Jade vs. Rose, Kai, Dolin, Jayne in a WarGames match Roderick Strong vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT Cruiserweight Title Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner for the NXT Tag Titles Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a hair vs. hair match pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicsnxtnxt 2.0nxt wargameswwewwe nxt
