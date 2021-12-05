NXT WarGames results: Moore’s live review of two WarGames matches, Roderick Strong vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner for the NXT Tag Titles, Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a hair vs. hair match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT Network Specials PPV REPORTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT WarGames

Aired December 5, 2021 on Peacock and WWE Network

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Pre Show Notes

Sam Roberts and McKenzie Mitchell checked in as the hosts of the pre-show from the entrance ramp. The hosts hyped the Peacock Network as well as the card of War Games…

The first hype video hyped up the ” Team Black and Gold” vs. “Team 2.0” War Games match. Sam and McKenzie ended up giving their predictions. Sam went into heel mode in picking Team 2.0 while McKenzie picked the babyfaces. They then aired the YouTube video where Team Black and Gold were reflecting on things after Gargano lost the advantage match. LA Knight cut a passionate promo hyping up Team Black and Gold’s accolades and how they will not fade away. Tommasso Ciampa talked about DIY reuniting and how Black and Gold’s motto is “We are NXT”…

The show cut to Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, Trick Williams, and Tony D’Angelo talking strategy backstage. Andre Chase showed up to volunteer to cheerlead at ringside. Bron Breakker showed up to make fun of Chase. D’Angelo threatened Chase and told him to walk off. After reiterating their predictions, McKenzie and Sam sent the show to commercial…[c]

Sam sent the show to the Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson hype package. The show cut back to McKenzie and Sam in the ring with a barber’s chair. They gave their thoughts on the Hudson vs. Grimes match. McKenzie said becoming bald can be embarrassing, and then apologized to Sam Roberts who is bald these days. As expected, Sam picked the heel while McKenzie picked the babyface…

Joe Gacy and Harland were shown heading to the PC. They then cut to Diamond Mine walking through the parking lot. The show cut to the Roderick Strong vs. Joe Gacy hype package…

John’s Thoughts: Hmmmm… No limits? So are they rechristening the Cruiserweight Title the X Division title?

McKenzie Mitchell compared Joe Gacy to Sam Roberts because Roberts can be controversial sometimes on his radio show. The hosts gave their predictions. Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla, the hosts of WWE’s Bump show, gave their PPV predictions too…

The video package aired to hype the Women’s War Games match. The hosts discussed the Women’s War Games match with wrestling media personality Denise Salcedo…

The hosts sent the show to the main show with the War Games cage coming down after the sirens rang…

Main Show

The NXT War Games PPV intro video aired…

Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer. Vic, Wade, and Beth checked in from ringside. Vic noted that it was Beth’s last night on the NXT commentary team. Alicia Taylor handled the formal rules introduction for War Games, complete with a rule graphic…

Entrances for the Women’s War Games match took place. Dakota Kai and Kay Lee Ray started out the match. It looked like Dakota Kai might be possibly sporting a look in honor of the late Hana Kimura (her current character is very similar to Hana’s too). The rest of the teams were locked in barred cages in the crowd area…

1. Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray, and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolan, and Jacy Jayne in a War Games Match. Ray dominated the early chain wrestling followed by her nailing Kai with a Spike DDT. Kai recovered and then tossed Ray several times into the steel cage. At one point Kai went for Ray’s baseball bat, but Ray grounded Kai with a cannonball senton. Ray set up a bridge in the between the two rings made with kendo sticks. Ray gave Kai a front suplex on the kendo sticks. Cora Jade was the first woman sent into the cage to join her team.

Jade attacked Kai with her skateboard. Jade nailed Kai with a enzuigiri and high knee. Kai was dominated for a few minutes due to the numbers disadvantage. Jade and Ray managed to hit consecutive double team suplexes on Kai. Kai actually gained the advantage after nailing Jade and Ray with a DDT reversal. That was right in time for Gigi Dolan to even up the numbers. Dolan looking like she was cosplaying as “The Man” Becky Lynch. Dolan chucked a trash can at Cora Jade.

Dolan caught Jade with a pump kick and took down Ray with a legsweep. Dolan and Kai had the advantage with tandem moves. Kai and Dolan hit their opponents with two consecutive stereo corner Yakuza Kicks. Jade recovered and hit Dolan with a shotgun dropkick. Ray hit Kai with a shortarm superkick. Jade dropkicked a trash can that was on Dolan. Ray gave Kai a Gory Bomb on the trash can that was wrapped around Dolan. Io Shirai joined the match and Vic Joseph noted that Shirai was the most decorated woman in the match.

Kai nailed Shirai with a Pump Kick when she entered the ring. A lot of the women took each other out on the island in the center of the two rings. Dolan was the last one standing tall after crushing Jade into the cage. Jacy Jayne was the next woman in the match. Vic Joseph noted that Toxic Attraction might have an advantage because Dolan and Jayne are an actual tag team. Jayne dragged in a table to the ring, which pleased the crowd.

Jayne chucked a trash can into Ray. The heels dominated for a stretch. Jayne ended up accidentally kicking Dolan. Kai accidentally kicked Jayne. Shirai hit Kai, Dolan, and Jayne with corner meteoras. Then Shirai gave all the women meteoras on a trash can lid. Shirai slingshot stomped a can lid into Kai. The face team dragged Jayne to the empty ring and put Jayne on a table. Cora Jade climbed the cage to give Jayne a senton bomb from the top through the table. A Holy Shit chant ensued.

Wade Barrett noted that Jade was the youngest wrestler in War Games history at 20 years old. Jade sold an injured shoulder for a few minutes. The medical team tried to enter the ring to escort Jade out with a dislocated shoulder. Io Shirai locked the cage and then (kayfabe) popped Cora Jade’s “dislocated” shoulder into place. Raquel Gonzalez was the next woman to join the match. Dolan and Kai held the cage door in place to prevent Gonzalez from entering. Gonzalez used a fire extinguisher to shoo Kai and Dolan away from the door.

Gonzalez shoved Kai in a trash can and gave her a not-so Giant Swing. Beth was impressed that Kai’s whole body fit in the trash can. Shirai dragged a trash can to the top of the cage which Beth noted was a repeat of last years match. The heels recovered and dragged the trash can down. Gonzalez ended up powerbombing everyone sans Shirai with a Tower of Doom bomb. Cora Jade was resting in a far away corner, selling the dislocated shoulder.

Mandy Rose was finally able to join the match, meaning pinfall and submission victories were now active. Rose went after Jade’s injured arm. Shirai dragged Rose and tossed the heels to one side of the ring. Gonzalez, Shirai, and Ray formed a barrier to prevent the heels from getting to Jade. They all had kendo sticks. Kay Lee Ray left the barrier and teased hitting Cora Jade. Ray instead gave Jade a kendo stick. Ray swatted a flying Kai out of the air with a stick shot.

Gonzalez blocked Dolan’s DDT and shoved her into the cage. Gonzalez lifted Dolan and Jayne into power bomb position, but Rose hit Gonzalez with a kendo stick to save her teammates. Dolan gave Gonzalez a DDT. Jayne dropkicked a chair into Gonzalez. Jade broke up the pin with a kendo stick and one arm. Jade tried to fend off the heels with the stick, but the numbers advantage got upper hand. Rose hit Jade with a running knee to the shoulder. Jade kicked out of the pin.

The match time hit 30 minutes. Jayne and Dolan dominated the face team with methodical offense. Gonzalez hit Jayne with a Chingona Bomb. Dolan and Gonzalez took each other out with pump kicks. Cora Jade was the only person not knocked out at the moment. She pinned Jacy Jayne to pick up the win for her team.

Cora Jade, Io Shirai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Kay Lee Ray defeated Toxic Attraction and Dakota Kai via pinfall in 31:22.

Highlights from the match aired. Vic Joseph noted that this was the biggest win in Cora Jade’s career…

John’s Thoughts: Yo! Great stuff. Yes, there was a bit of (possibly Shawn Michaels inspired) melodrama, complete with an arm popping into place spot, but I thought it made for a good multi act story of a match. The match had a lot of great spots, there was minimal to none botches from what I saw, and the match told a multi-part dramatic story throughout. There were a lot of setpieces to remember from the match which I liked. Stuff like Jade’s senton, the shoulder pop spot, and Jade kicking out of Rose’s finisher. I’ve been saying this for a while, but I think Cora Jade has the potential to become the future of WWE’s women’s division. I’ve been saying that ever since she adopted the punk rock sk8ter girl gimmick. I think there’s a really good plucky underdog story WWE can make with her at a future WrestleMania. Funny thing, is they can take their time. She’s only 20 years old! And she doesn’t seem like it. This is similar to when NXT pushed Pete Dunne to the moon when he was around 20.

Boa as shown, currently possessed by the soul and power of Mei Ying…

The show cut to a recap of MSK’s search for the shaman saga. The graphic said that “The Shaman” will debut this upcoming Tuesday…

Team Black and Gold were hyping each other up in the locker room. Johnny Gargano did thrown in a reference that this might be Johnny Gargano’s last War Games. Tommasso Ciampa doubled down in the speculation by saying that this is not anyone else’s moment other than Johnny Gargano’s tonight. The camera showed that Gargano was choked up at that encouragement…

Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner made their entrance next. Imperium came out next…

John’s Thoughts: Very odd, Johnny Gargano is getting the red carpet and decoration potentially heading out of the door (They are keeping the door open though for him to possibly stay and may be using the speculation for drama). Meanwhile, Kyle O’Reilly is the lamest of lame ducks and they are just doing nothing with the guy with him most likely heading out of the door (and if I were Kyle, I’d run the hell away! Heck! O’Reilly can be the huge martial arts style wrestler that AEW needs). This is made even more odd due to O’Reilly seemingly getting the biggest babyface push right before NXT made the shift to 2.0.

2. “Imperium” Marcel Barthel and Fabien Aichner vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner for the NXT Tag Team Championships. O’Reilly went for a Juji Gatame on Barthel, but Barthel escaped and tagged in Aichner. Aichner worked on O’Reilly with an armbar. Wade Barrett said he’s not sold on Von Wagner (neither am I and I don’t think anyone is).