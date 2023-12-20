MJF reveals what he and John Cena spoke about at premiere of The Iron Claw film

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

SEScoops interview with guest MJF

Conducted by Jason Solomon

Interview available at SEScoops.com

AEW World Champion MJF on his conversation with John Cena at The Iron Claw premiere: “I don’t think it’s unprofessional for me to discuss what we talked about. He didn’t have to do this, and it meant the world to me. He walked over to me, and he said he’s a fan of my work, and he respected my professionalism.

“Once we were on the red carpet, we talked some more and I told him straight up, I said, ‘You’re an inspiration,’ because he is, you know? There are a lot of people in my industry who phone it in. I cannot recall one time in the over a decade of John Cena’s career where he phoned it in even once. He’s incapable, just like I’m incapable.

“He is a tremendous role model. Not just for me as a professional wrestler, but for everybody around the world, because he teaches you how important hard work is. We also discussed transitioning from pro wrestling to acting. He’s just an incredible person and I don’t have one negative thing to say about him.”