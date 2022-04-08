Myron Reed on his third reign as the MLW Middleweight Champion, getting to work with Tajiri, his history with MSK/The Rascalz

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

"Andrew Thompson Interviews" with guest Myron Reed

Host: Andrew Thompson

Full interview available at YouTube.com

Reed on his third MLW Middleweight Title reign and the organization getting behind him: “Man, I’m just happy that they’re [MLW] letting me grow each time, man. I felt like each reign was something new for me to learn, something new for me to evolve with, so I’m looking at this as like a learning experience because when the time comes, the young goat’s trying to spread his wings.”

Reed on being inspired by Tajiri and getting to work with him in MLW: “Man, I’m gonna tell you a little something. If you see my pants, the pants I’ve been wearing, go look at Tajiri’s pants and just think, there’s a lot of inspiration there, bro, so that match [against Tajiri in MLW] was something huge. It was a lot bigger than what it probably felt like it was. It was big for me. It was a guy I got to watch on TV, I took inspiration from his pants and I’m like yo, I get to step in the same ring with this same guy I was watching when I was kid growing up so, like, it’s surreal, man.”

Editor’s Note: The interview was conducted before Nash Carter was released from his NXT deal.

The Rascalz pitched for Myron to appear on Impact Wrestling TV for their farewell segment: “It would have been awesome to open that door and let me come in there and support my brothers, man. Those guys, just like I said about Ace Austin; Trey Miguel, f—ing Zachary Wentz [Nash Carter], Dezmond Xavier [Wes Lee], these are like big brothers to me when I moved to Ohio. I was new, I didn’t know nothing, they got the system down so when I got there, I was like, I watched these guys and I’m like, ‘Yo, these guys are f—ing great’ so I gotta literally evolve, I gotta get better so these guys made me better.

“They made me better pretty much so literally, I feel like we were the best guys in the house and we had that bond, that connection, all that stuff so we was like, ‘Cool, we’re gonna start The Lil Rascalz or The Rascalz’ and we did that shit at CZW, but then eventually, the paths were different and shit like that but you know, like I said, they’ve always been in a spot where I’m watching them and I’m like, ‘I gotta do better.’ They’ve always made me do better. They’re in the WWE right now so like, that’s everybody’s goal I feel like eventually over time, so you know, they’re making me work hard. I’m like, if my brothers are doing it and I was right there with them, it’s time for me to work hard and get right there with them again, you know what I mean? It is what it is, but I’m proud of my brothers man. I’m proud of my brothers.”