What's happening...

05/13 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 158): Tom Lawlor on MLW airing on Vice TV, winning the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, his recent return to MMA, MLW bringing fans back

May 13, 2021

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Tom Lawlor on MLW airing Saturdays at noon eastern on Vice TV, winning the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, Filthy Island, fans returning at the MLW event on July 10 in Philadelphia, his recent return to MMA, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 158) and guest Tom Lawlor.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.