AEW Rampage rating and viewership without major sports competition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 331,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 476,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: A dreadful week for Rampage, which finished 22nd in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.16 rating in the same demo. The show did not face any major sports competition.