WWE Smackdown on Fox rating and viewership for Vince McMahon’s appearance and Roman Reigns vs. Riddle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.290 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 1.914 million viewership count from the previous episode.
Powell’s POV: Great numbers for Smackdown. It’s kind of a shame that the Vince McMahon segment was added, as it would have been interesting to see how much of a difference the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship would have made had it been the most notable aspect of the show. Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous episode’s 0.44 rating in the same demo.
More people tuned in for the title match than the 1 minute Vince was on screen.
The most viewed YT clip of the show is the Brock return (4.07 million views). The title match is second with 1.69 million and the Vince clip is 1.14 million.
People tuned in for the title match and sought out clips of the Brock return. Vince was, at most, the 3rd biggest part of the night.