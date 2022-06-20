WWE Smackdown on Fox rating and viewership for Vince McMahon’s appearance and Roman Reigns vs. Riddle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.290 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 1.914 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Great numbers for Smackdown. It’s kind of a shame that the Vince McMahon segment was added, as it would have been interesting to see how much of a difference the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship would have made had it been the most notable aspect of the show. Smackdown finished first in the Friday broadcast network battle with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous episode’s 0.44 rating in the same demo.