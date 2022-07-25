WWE Raw at MSG (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Finn Balor, Angelo Dawkins, Zack Sabre Jr., Torrie Wilson, Kenzo Suzuki, MJ Jenkins, Al Perez, Sonny Siaki, Perro Aguayo Jr.

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from New York, New York at Madison Square Garden with the brand’s go-home show for SummerSlam featuring The Bloodline vs. Riddle and The Street Profits. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin has the week off, but his review will return next week.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in New York, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite (and AEW Rampage taping) in Worcester, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown show in Atlanta. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Kenzo Suzuki is 48 today.

-Finn Balor (Fergal Devitt) is 42 today.

-Torrie Wilson turned 47 on Sunday.

-Zack Sabre Jr. (Lucas Eatwell) turned 33 on Sunday.

-Angelo Dawkins (Gary Gordon) of The Street Profits turned 32 on Sunday.

-MJ Jenkins turned 31 on Sunday.

-Al Perez turned 62 on Saturday.

-Sonny Siaki turned 48 on Saturday.

-Perro Aguayo Jr. (a/k/a Perro Aguayo Ramirez) was born on July 23, 1979. He died while in the ring during a match in Mexico. His death was caused by cardiac arrest due to a stroke caused by three fractured vertebrae.