NXT TV rating for Oba Femi and Trick Williams vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory

February 5, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 766,000 viewers for The CW network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 827,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.19 rating. One year earlier, the February 6, 2024 edition of NXT delivered 650,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating for the Vengeance Day fallout edition on USA Network.

