Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Eddie Edwards vs. Joey Ace, Kaia McKenna vs. Alice Crowley for the Focus Pro Women’s Title, Mani Ariez vs. Gringo Loco for the Focus Pro Title

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out seven matches from across three different recent indy shows.

Warriors of Wrestling “New Beginnings” in Brooklyn, New York, at Most Precious Blood Church on January 10, 2026 (free on YouTube)

This is a school gymnasium. The lights were on, and it was easy to see. The attendance was perhaps 250. Outside of matches with Eddie Edwards and Alicia Edwards, there were almost no names on this show that I recognized.

Eddie Edwards vs. Joey Ace (w/heel manager). This match was mid-show, so I presume this was right before an intermission. My first time seeing Joey, who has short dark hair and a beard. Eddie shook hands with fans as he looped the ring, showing he’s a babyface tonight. Eddie immediately tied up the left arm and twisted it. The manager tried to reach in and grab Eddie’s ankle, but Edwards barked at him. Seconds later, the manager did it again, but the ref saw him and ejected him at 2:00. Ace stomped on Eddie in a corner and took control.

Eddie hit a belly-to-belly suplex and clotheslined Ace to the floor. They looped the ring. Back in the ring, Ace hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 4:30, then a suplex for a nearfall. Ace hit a dropkick for a nearfall, then a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a nearfall at 6:30. He missed a second-rope moonsault. Edwards slammed Ace, and they were both down. Edwards hit a Backpack Stunner for a nearfall. The manager snuck back to ringside and again tripped Eddie! Ace immediately nailed a superkick, then a top-rope elbow drop for the pin! I didn’t expect that at all!

Joey Ace defeated Eddie Edwards at 8:38.

* Ace and his heel manager stomped on Eddie until Alicia Edwards ran to the ring and hit some low blows. Eddie hit the Boston Knee Party on Ace, and the Edwardses celebrated in the ring.

Pro Wrestling Supershow “Steel Cage Challenge” in Braintree, Massachusetts, at Sons of Italy on February 13, 2026 (IWTV)

I don’t think I’ve seen this venue before; it appears to be a ballroom with a low ceiling. Lighting is okay, and the crowd was maybe 200. I’ve enjoyed their family-friendly shows, but they do not have commentary.

Kylon King vs. Dustin Waller vs. Erik Chacha vs. AJP vs. Kash Couto. My first time seeing Kash; he’s a young white kid in green pants. This match was mid-show, and I tuned in to this one because I’m intrigued to see if tag partners King and Waller will fight. It appears Couto and AJP are heels, and the rest are babyfaces. Everyone tried a finisher early on, with no one connecting. Waller and Kouto fought on the floor. We suddenly had just King and Waller in the ring at 2:00! Kylon knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, and they traded friendly reversals before hugging.

Couto slammed Chacha and stomped on him. Couto and AJP began working together, keeping knocking King and Waller to the floor while they worked over the tiny Chacha. Of course, they started shoving each other. Chacha got between them and hit some kicks. King and Waller jumped back in and beat up Couto and AJP. The Miracle Generation tied up AJP on the mat in a submission hold. Chacha hit some Yes Kicks on AJP at 6:30. AJP hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall.

Couto hit a spinning heel kick. Waller hit a running stunner on Couto, then a Lethal Injection on Couto for a nearfall, but King broke it up! Kylon shoved Waller to the mat! He apologized, but then they traded rollups! King hit a German Suplex on Waller for a nearfall, and suddenly all five were down at 8:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Chacha hit some more Yes Kicks and a double running knees, then he dove through the ropes onto the heels. Waller went for a second Lethal Injection, but Chacha ducked it, rolled up Dustin, and scored the flash pin! Good action.

Erik Chacha defeated Dustin Waller, Kylon King, AJP, and Kash Couto at 9:55.

* A cage was set up for the final two matches. There is only a couple of feet between the top of the cage and this low ceiling; I don’t think you could sit on the top of the cage without your head hitting the ceiling. The cage was mesh like a yard fence.

Liviyah vs. Roxanne Fury in a cage match. I’ve only seen Roxanne a few times; she has bright yellow and orange hair. Liviyah is still wearing her elbow protector on her right arm; she’s thinner than Fury. We got the bell, and Liviyah pushed Roxanne’s head into the cage. Roxanne hit a suplex at 2:00. Fury hit a back suplex into the cage wall, and she kept Liviyah grounded. Fury hit a World’s Strongest Slam for a nearfall at 4:30, then an elbow drop for a nearfall. Liviyah hit a second-rope crossbody block, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Liviyah hit a flying clothesline, then she applied a Boston Crab, and Fury tapped out. Okay.

Liviyah defeated Roxanne Fury in a steel cage at 7:05.

DJ Powers vs. Nico Silva in a cage match. Nico is bald, and he’s a regular here; he came out first. DJ is the heel, and he was hesitant to get into the ring. Silva chased him around the ring until DJ ducked into the ring, and we finally got underway. Nico is thicker, and he whipped DJ into the cage wall and hit some forearm strikes, then a spinebuster at 1:30. They left the cage and brawled at ringside. (Isn’t the whole point of the cage that DJ can’t leave it once the match starts?)

Nico tossed him over the guardrail, and they fought into the crowd. Nico bodyslammed him onto the bare floor at 5:30. They finally got back into the ring, with DJ in charge. Nico whipped DJ hard into the corner at 9:30, and they were both down. Nico hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 11:30. He hit a standing powerbomb, then a Styles Clash for a nearfall. Nico grabbed a belt, but DJ hit him with a running Claymore Kick at 13:00, and they were both down.

DJ hit a superkick. Nico hit a release German Suplex. Nico struck him in the head with the title belt, then he hit a Death Valley Driver for a believable nearfall at 15:00. He jumped up and barked at the referee. DJ hit a Canadian Destroyer, then a running knee to the side of the head for the pin. Good action.

DJ Powers defeated Nico Silva at 16:37.

Focus Pro “All Eyez On Me” in Medford, Massachusetts, at The Great American Beer Hall on February 15, 2026 (IWTV)

I’ve seen them run from this venue before. This is a two-level building. The lights were on, and the crowd was maybe 150.

Kaia McKenna vs. Alice Crowley for the Focus Pro Women’s Title. This was mid-show. Alice looks like a trucker in her black jacket and trucker hat. Kaia is a bit taller. They locked up at the bell. Alice backed her into a corner and gave her a two-handed shove. Kaia tried a shoulder tackle, but Crowley didn’t budge. Alice yanked Kaia’s hair, dropping her to the mat. Kaia hit some buttbumps in the corner, then she hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall, and Alice rolled to the floor to regroup at 3:00.

On the floor, Alice dropped Kaia face-first on the apron, and they looped the ring. Back in the ring, Crowley was in charge and stomped on Kaia and kept her grounded. Kaia hit a Thesz Press at 6:30 and repeatedly punched Alice. She hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Alice hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 8:00. Kaia slammed Crowley and scored the pin. Good action.

Kaia McKenna defeated Alice Crowley to retain the Focus Pro Women’s Title at 8:41.

Griffin McCoy vs. Akira. This was the co-main event. Griffin is about 6’2″ and a bit taller. They shook hands at the bell. Both men have appeared in MLW in the past. Griffin tied him up on the mat. Akira twisted the left arm, and they had a standoff at 2:00. McCoy hit a stiff kick to the spine; Akira returned a kick to the spine. Griffin hit a roundhouse kick and stomped on Akira. They traded chops on the ring apron at 6:00. They hit stereo Mafia Kicks, and both fell to the floor.

Akira picked up a boy, probably age 8, and used the kid’s feet as a battering ram. He had another kid hold back McCoy’s arms, then he slammed another kid across McCoy’s chest! Fun. They continued to loop the ring. Akira accidentally kicked the ring post at 8:00. They got into the ring, where Griffin hit a flying knee drop across the forehead. McCoy hit a release powerbomb for a nearfall. Akira flipped McCoy off the top rope to the mat.

Akira hit a running knee into the corner and a bulldog at 11:00, then a double knee drop to the back for a nearfall. He snapped Griffin’s left arm. McCoy hit a chop block on the knee, then a Pump Kick. Akira hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and applied a Figure Four Leg Lock. McCoy dove through the ropes onto Akira at 14:00. In the ring, Griffin hit an enzuigiri. Akira hit a Pele Kick and a rolling Koppo Kick, and they were both down. Akira hit a German Suplex and a dropkick in the corner. He came off the ropes, but McCoy caught him with a kick.

McCoy hit a buckle bomb and a swinging powerbomb for a nearfall at 16:30. McCoy dropped him snake-eyes and hit a top-rope doublestomp for a believable nearfall. This has been really good. Akira got a rollup for a nearfall. McCoy hit a spin kick to the cheek. Akira applied a hammerlock move; McCoy pushed Akira into the ref in the corner, and everyone was down. Akira hit a Pele Kick and a Sliced Bread from the corner. He tied up McCoy in a hammerlock submission move on the mat, and Griffin tapped out. Good action.

Akira defeated Griffin McCoy at 19:56.

Mani Ariez vs. Gringo Loco for the Focus Pro Title. Loco competed in Los Angeles less than 24 hours earlier for GCW. They traded quick lucha reversals at the bell, and Loco paused to swivel his hips. Mani hit a headscissors takedown. Loco hit a suplex into the corner at 1:30, then hit a top-rope guillotine leg drop for a nearfall, then a stiff kick to the spine. Mani returned his own stiff kick to the spine. Loco hit a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall at 5:00.

Ariez hit a missile dropkick, and they were both down. They traded forearm strikes. Loco hit a running knee. Mani hit a standing powerbomb. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Loco hit a top-rope Spanish Fly at 10:00. He hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Mani hit a Canadian Destroyer. Ariez hit a powerbomb for the pin. Good action.

Mani Ariez defeated Gringo Loco to retain the Focus Pro Title at 11:56.

Final Thoughts: That Akira-McCoy match was really good and well worth checking out, and it’s the best of the seven matches here. Ariez-Loco was good for second. The Powers-Silva cage match takes third. I will reiterate that all three shows were well-lit and easy to see, but I know a lot of people will be turned off by the lack of commentary on the PWS show. As always, I wish I could have watched all three shows in their entirety, but this is a good sampling of the best matches on each show.